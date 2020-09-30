Quantcast
Trump’s inner circle privately laments his debate performance: ‘It was a disaster’

7 mins ago

In the wake of a chaotic first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, members of Trump’s inner circle and his most loyal supporters publicly praised his performance while privately worrying that he alienated potential voters, CNN reports.

“A number of the President’s advisers voiced concern he appeared overly aggressive and said the debating style he demonstrated Tuesday was not the tactic discussed among advisers during preparatory sessions beforehand,” the report stated. “Some of the President’s allies said Wednesday they believe he crashed and burned on a night that mattered to his reelection.”

According to CNN, when confronted with the subject of “white supremacists and militia groups” during the debate, Trump chose to forego a “rehearsed answer” from his debate prep sessions, missing what a person described as a “perfect opportunity” because the question “closely resembled what was discussed privately.”

Multiple people close to Trump say he was “too aggressive, touted few of his accomplishments and likely turned off the moderate voters he desperately needs to improve his standing,” according to CNN.

“A disaster,” one adviser called it.

Read the full report over at CNN.


Look who’s not talking: GOP senators have joined the witness protection program regarding Trump’s debate disaster

1 min ago

September 30, 2020

Hey fellows, where’d everybody go?

One would think that if you’re a Republican senator, you’d be happily churning out Tweets to celebrate your standard bearers’ triumphant victory in the first Presidential debate. Why you’d be trumpeting Trump using the customary FULL CAPS LOCK. Unless, of course, #ProudBoys trending isn’t quite what the consultants ordered for winning over “suburban housewives.”

Funny thing. None of the senators in contested states--not a one--has shared a single word of happy talk on Twitter about Donald Trump’s performance as of 2:00 EDT today. If you didn’t know better, you’d think former Vice President Joe Biden had won the debate by the 60-to-28 percent margin CNN was reporting.

Commission on Presidential Debates vows changes after Trump spends 90 minutes interrupting Biden

29 mins ago

September 30, 2020

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday put out a highly unusual notice about making changes to debate formats just hours after President Donald Trump spent a good chunk of Tuesday night's 90-minute debate interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the commission said. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."

The commission also thanked Fox News' Chris Wallace for showing "professionalism and skill" and promised that future debate moderators would have "additional tools to maintain order" at the remaining debates.

