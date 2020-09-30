Trump’s inner circle privately laments his debate performance: ‘It was a disaster’

In the wake of a chaotic first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, members of Trump’s inner circle and his most loyal supporters publicly praised his performance while privately worrying that he alienated potential voters, CNN reports.
“A number of the President’s advisers voiced concern he appeared overly aggressive and said the debating style he demonstrated Tuesday was not the tactic discussed among advisers during preparatory sessions beforehand,” the report stated. “Some of the President’s allies said Wednesday they believe he crashed and burned on a night that mattered to his reelection.”
According to CNN, when confronted with the subject of “white supremacists and militia groups” during the debate, Trump chose to forego a “rehearsed answer” from his debate prep sessions, missing what a person described as a “perfect opportunity” because the question “closely resembled what was discussed privately.”
Multiple people close to Trump say he was “too aggressive, touted few of his accomplishments and likely turned off the moderate voters he desperately needs to improve his standing,” according to CNN.
“A disaster,” one adviser called it.
Read the full report over at CNN.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.