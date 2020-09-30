Trump’s inner circle privately laments his debate performance: ‘It was a disaster’

In the wake of a chaotic first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, members of Trump’s inner circle and his most loyal supporters publicly praised his performance while privately worrying that he alienated potential voters, CNN reports.

“A number of the President’s advisers voiced concern he appeared overly aggressive and said the debating style he demonstrated Tuesday was not the tactic discussed among advisers during preparatory sessions beforehand,” the report stated. “Some of the President’s allies said Wednesday they believe he crashed and burned on a night that mattered to his reelection.”

According to CNN, when confronted with the subject of “white supremacists and militia groups” during the debate, Trump chose to forego a “rehearsed answer” from his debate prep sessions, missing what a person described as a “perfect opportunity” because the question “closely resembled what was discussed privately.”

Multiple people close to Trump say he was “too aggressive, touted few of his accomplishments and likely turned off the moderate voters he desperately needs to improve his standing,” according to CNN.

“A disaster,” one adviser called it.

Read the full report over at CNN.