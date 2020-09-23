Trump’s DOJ moved to block publication of tell-all book about Melania: report

The Justice Department and lawyers worked on behalf of Melania Trump to block the release of an explosive tell-all book that was written by a close friend and adviser of hers, the Daily Beast reports.

Stephanie Winton Wolkoff wrote the book “Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” After the Daily Beast’s initial report on the book, longtime Donald Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz, also now representing Melania, “sent a letter to Wilkoff and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, saying the book was in breach of a confidentiality clause in a Gratuitous Services Agreement between the First Lady and Wolkoff dated August 22, 2017,” the Beast reported this Wednesday.

The letter stated that the “Services Agreement prohibits Ms. Wolkoff from, among other things, disclosing her work for FLOTUS and the White House Office of the First Lady, as well as any information furnished to [her] by the Government under this Agreement, information about the First Family, or any other information about which [she] may become aware during the course of her performance.”

Wilkoff’s legal team responded that the claims are “unfounded and meritless” and argued that the Gratuitous Services Agreement was unenforceable because it was terminated over two years ago.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.