Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s mishandling of pandemic has caused America’s image to suffer horribly in other developed countries: poll

Published

1 min ago

on

Angela Merkel and Donald Trump Reuters

If other major developed countries could vote in the United States’ 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s chances of winning a second term would be slim and none. Trump was unpopular in Europe, Australia and Canada before the coronavirus pandemic — apart from extremist far-right groups — but according to a newly released poll by Pew Research Center, Trump’s mishandling of the crisis is creating negative views of the U.S. in countries ranging from Germany to Australia to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an article for Pew’s website, Richard Wike, Janell Fetterolf and Mara Mordecai explain, “Since Donald Trump took office as president, the image of the United States has suffered across many regions of the globe. As a new 13-nation Pew Research Center survey illustrates, America’s reputation has declined further over the past year among many key allies and partners. In several countries, the share of the public with a favorable view of the U.S. is as low as it has been at any point since the Center began polling on this topic nearly two decades ago.”

Pew has compiled data on views of the U.S. in 13 different countries during a 20-year period: 2000-2020, using U.S. Department of State data for 1999 and 2000. The countries range from parts of Europe (including France, the U.K., Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy) to South Korea, Canada, Japan and Australia. The U.K. is really four countries in one (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland). So, in a sense, Pew was arguably looking at 16 different countries rather than 13. And Pew’s polling makes it clear how badly the United States’ image has suffered in the rest of the developed world.

Respondents who have a favorable view of the U.S. in 2020 include 24% in Belgium, 26% in Germany, 30% in the Netherlands, 31% in France, 35% in Canada, 34% in Denmark and 33% in Sweden and Australia. The five most favorable of the 13 countries were South Korea at 59%, Italy at 45%, Japan and the U.K. at 41% and Spain at 40%.

Pew asked respondents whether or not they believed that the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis: those who thought the U.S. had done a good job ranged from 7% in Denmark, 9% in Germany, 11% in Belgium, 20% in Spain, 16% in the U.K., 15% in France and Sweden, 18% in Italy and 14% in the Netherlands to 15% in Japan, 14% in Australia, 6% in South Korea and 16% in Canada.

As bad as Trump’s approval ratings have been in the U.S., they are lower in the rest of the developed world. Respondents who told Pew they had “confidence in Trump” range from 9% in Belgium, 10% in Germany, 11% in France, 18% in the Netherlands, 15% in Sweden, 19% in the U.K. and 16% in Italy to 17% in South Korea, 25% in Japan, 23% in Australia and 20% in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some of those countries, respondents made a distinction between Trump’s presidency and the U.S. on the whole. In South Korea, for example, 59% of respondents still have a favorable view of the U.S.—even though only 17% of South Korea residents have confidence in Trump. In Italy, similarly, Pew found that 45% view the U.S. favorably even though only 17% view Trump favorably.

According to Wike, Fetterolf and Mordecai, “Attitudes toward Trump have consistently been much more negative than those toward his predecessor, Barack Obama, especially in Western Europe. In the U.K., Spain, France and Germany, ratings for Trump are similar to those received by George W. Bush near the end of his presidency.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump ludicrously claims ‘herd mentality’ will end COVID-19 pandemic ‘without the vaccine’

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is "going away," and would even without a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a "herd mentality."

That's entirely false.

"We are going to be okay, we're going to be okay and it is going away," Trump said about the coronavirus pandemic that's taken 200,000 American lives, "and it's probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine."

"It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it's going to go away a lot faster with go away without the vaccine," Trump continued, speaking at an ABC News town hall hosted by George Stephanopoulos.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

With no end in sight, Trump’s lies just keep making the pandemic worse

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

With the release of Bob Woodward's book "Rage," we've been given the opportunity to revisit the Trump administration's response to the pandemic with the added insights of comments the president made in private at the time. Unsurprisingly, we have learned that Donald Trump was lying to the public every step of the way. Day after day, we hear more of the Woodward tapes, and each one reveals Trump to have been even more reckless and self-centered than we knew, leaving Woodward and millions of others unable to tell "whether he's got it straight in his head what is real and what is unreal."
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Does he understand what a fact is?’ Bob Woodward questions Trump’s perception of reality

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Bob Woodward questioned whether President Donald Trump was even capable of grappling with reality, after spending hours speaking to him about the coronavirus and other important topics.

The veteran journalist appeared Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he discussed his new book, "Rage," that reveals the president lied about the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I mean, as you pointed out, he always was telling me, and eventually, telling the public, that he played this down, and last night he's saying he played it up," Woodward said.

Woodward wondered whether the president actually understood the difference between his own lies and the truth.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image