Trump’s ‘assault on science’ is destroying America’s reputation across the globe: CNN’s Erin Burnett
On CNN Tuesday, “OutFront” host Erin Burnett tore into President Donald Trump’s refusal to support science and public health — and its subsequent erosion of international respect for American leadership.
“Trump’s disdain for scientific things including masks are partly why Scientific American has endorsed Joe Biden,” said Burnett. “It’s the first time Scientific American has endorsed a politician in its entire history. They’ve never done it, and they’re doing it now because of Trump’s assault on science.”
“It’s taking a toll on America’s reputation,” said Burnett. “Acording to Pew Research, the world’s view of America is plunging. Fifteen percent saying the United States has handled the pandemic well, lower than China. People across the globe trust Trump less than the leaders of China and Russia, according to this poll — to leaders who poison journalists and hide coronavirus facts. Both of those polled better. Yet the president of the United States believes the world envies his response.”
“The United States’ failure to stop the death toll now putting these words from President Trump in jeopardy,” said Burnett, playing a clip of the president saying, “We’re going to be respected again. We’re not going to be a laughingstock like we have been.” “China polls better,” she added.
Watch below:
CNN
WATCH: Wolf Blitzer confronts Kushner about Trump retweeting ‘disgusting’ Biden conspiracy theory
On CNN Tuesday, at the end of an interview with President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner about the Middle East peace agreement, anchor Wolf Blitzer confronted him about the president retweeting an image implying Joe Biden is a pedophile.
"I was very disturbed earlier today when I saw the president re-tweet to his 80 million-plus followers a very, very disturbing ugly message, accusing the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of actually being a pedophile," said Blitzer. "Is that appropriate to give publicity to a really disgusting accusation like that, especially at a time when there are all those QAnon conspiracy theories about pedophiles running the Democratic Party, all those anti-Semitic conspiracy theories they're spreading as well. It's so disturbing to see that, Jared."
Breaking Banner
Trump just confirmed a damning piece of Bob Woodward’s reporting — after previously denying it
President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a damning piece of journalist Bob Woodward's reporting, roughly two years after he denied it.
During an interview with "Fox & Friends," Trump confirmed a 2018 report from Woodward that the president ordered then-Defense Secretary James Mattis to assassinate Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.
"I would’ve rather taken [Assad] out," Trump said. "I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general."
According to Woodward, Trump in early 2017 ordered Mattis to "f*cking kill" Assad after he launched a chemical weapons attack against his own citizens.
Breaking Banner
‘He’s going to lead us off a cliff!’ Former New Orleans mayor thrashes Trump’s latest attacks on science
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN on Tuesday that he is appalled by President Donald Trump's latest attacks on climate change science, even as the United States is getting battered by the twin threats of intense hurricanes and massive wildfires.
Appearing on CNN, Landrieu watched a clip of Trump saying that scientists didn't really know that the Earth was getting warmer, while also predicting that the global temperature would soon go down.