Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s open racism revealed how many of his supporters were ‘yearning’ to openly express theirs: professor

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (screengrab).

Speaking to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell this Thursday, journalism professor Jelani Cobb addressed President Trump’s recorded words to Bob Woodward where he dismissed the existence of white privilege. According to Cobb, Trump racist rhetoric has enabled his supporters to be more open with their racism, allowing them to think if the president is saying it, they can too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobb says Trump’s rhetoric has created a kind of “catharsis” for his more racist supporters, which started the moment he referred to Mexicans as “rapists” during the outset of his campaign.

“There is a linear connection from that first statement” to Trump’s rhetoric today, Cobb said.

He went on to say that while Trump’s racism during his 2016 campaign and the early days of his presidency made his opponents think it would soon lead to his undoing, “what we did not anticipate was the extent to which people had been yearning to kind of go to their window and shout those kinds of things out loud to the public.”

Watch the full video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s open racism revealed how many of his supporters were ‘yearning’ to openly express theirs: professor

Published

1 min ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Speaking to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell this Thursday, journalism professor Jelani Cobb addressed President Trump's recorded words to Bob Woodward where he dismissed the existence of white privilege. According to Cobb, Trump racist rhetoric has enabled his supporters to be more open with their racism, allowing them to think if the president is saying it, they can too.

Cobb says Trump's rhetoric has created a kind of "catharsis" for his more racist supporters, which started the moment he referred to Mexicans as "rapists" during the outset of his campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘How do you sleep at night?’ Trump pounded for withholding millions from 9/11 NYC firefighters’ health care

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

The New York Daily News revealed on Thursday that the Trump administration has been secretly withholding millions of dollars from a fund intended to provide long-term health care to firefighters who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

In total, the newspaper found that "the Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses," and that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has so fall ignored bipartisan calls to restore it.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Supreme Court Justice Ted Cruz? Is Trump afraid he’s bleeding evangelical support?

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

This week Donald Trump announced a list of 20 Supreme Court nominees he’s put forth if re-elected. It was a who’s who of hatemongers who’ve railed against abortion and LGBTQ rights.

The list included GOP senatorsTed Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Arkansas) and Josh Hawley (Missouri), all of whom have called for the end Roe v. Wade and have publicly attacked and voted equality for LGBTQ rights. Former solicitor general under George W. Bush, Paul Clement, who defended the Defense of Marriage Act at the Supreme Court, as well as former Trump solicitor general Noel Francisco, who argued on behalf of the government to allow businesses to discriminate against queer customers in the infamous Masterpiece Cakeshop case, are on the list too.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image