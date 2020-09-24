Trump’s plan to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions is ‘pixie dust’: Health expert

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, veteran reporter Bob Woodward said that he has a whopping nine hours of taped conversations with President Donald Trump, but he's uncomfortable releasing them right now because they're filled with lies.

The two were discussing that Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, is basically the de facto chief of staff while also serving as the campaign manager at the same time.

"Jared Kushner shouldn't even have a senior position," said Wallace. "Shouldn't have access to classified information. The CIA denied that application. To your point about nothing shaking Trump voters from Trump, do you believe if they listen to all 18 or 19 of your interviews they might come to the conclusion you came to, that he is -- you conclude he is the wrong man for the job and I guess the second part of that is will you release all your tapes before the election?"