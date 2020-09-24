Quantcast
Trump’s plan to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions is ‘pixie dust’: Health expert

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking during a COVID-19 press briefing on September 18, 2020. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, Kaiser Family Foundation health policy vice president Larry Levitt tore into President Donald Trump’s new executive order supposedly protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The president has promised that his order, which is mainly symbolic and light on actual policy, will ensure insurers must continue to cover pre-existing conditions. However, he also re-iterated his support for the multi-state lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act in its entirety, which the Supreme Court is set to hear a week after the election. If the ACA is struck down, there is no basis for protecting pre-existing conditions absent a new bill from Congress.


‘Why won’t you release all the tapes?’ Nicolle Wallace presses Bob Woodward — but he says Trump lies

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, veteran reporter Bob Woodward said that he has a whopping nine hours of taped conversations with President Donald Trump, but he's uncomfortable releasing them right now because they're filled with lies.

The two were discussing that Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, is basically the de facto chief of staff while also serving as the campaign manager at the same time.

"Jared Kushner shouldn't even have a senior position," said Wallace. "Shouldn't have access to classified information. The CIA denied that application. To your point about nothing shaking Trump voters from Trump, do you believe if they listen to all 18 or 19 of your interviews they might come to the conclusion you came to, that he is -- you conclude he is the wrong man for the job and I guess the second part of that is will you release all your tapes before the election?"

Cop caught on video rolling bicycle over protester’s head is placed on administrative leave

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Early Thursday morning, video footage of unrest in the streets of Seattle showed a SPD officer walking the wheels of his bicycle over the head of a protester who was lying in the street. Now, the city has announced that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

"Immediately after being made aware of this incident, SPD activated the Force Investigation Team (FIT) to document and investigate the use of force – as required by policy  — and alerted the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), which also responded to the scene," a press release from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office read. "OPA has opened an investigation into the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.  Following the request from the OPA, the SPD has referred the incident to the King County Sheriff’s Office for a potential criminal investigation."

US Special Forces hired leader of violent neo-Nazis terrorist group as military contractor: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

VICE news broke a report that the United States Special Forces hired neo-Nazis as military contractors and paid them with taxpayer dollars.

The Base, one of the most violent neo-Nazi terror groups in decades, was paid by the Pentagon while working on "counterterrorism" in 2014. Hired under SOCOM, the Special Operations Command, 47-year-old New Jersey native Rinaldo Nazzaro had top-secret security clearance and was responsible for briefing special forces officers fighting in the Middle East.

