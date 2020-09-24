Trump’s plan to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions is ‘pixie dust’: Health expert
On Thursday, Kaiser Family Foundation health policy vice president Larry Levitt tore into President Donald Trump’s new executive order supposedly protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions.
The technical policy terms that come to mind regarding reports of President Trump's executive order on pre-existing condition protections:
Pixie dust
Magic wand
Wing and a prayer
Clicking your heels together three times
Making a wish blowing out blowing out birthday candles
— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) September 24, 2020
Apparently even making a wish and blowing out birthday candles twice won't protect people with pre-existing conditions.
— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) September 24, 2020
The president has promised that his order, which is mainly symbolic and light on actual policy, will ensure insurers must continue to cover pre-existing conditions. However, he also re-iterated his support for the multi-state lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act in its entirety, which the Supreme Court is set to hear a week after the election. If the ACA is struck down, there is no basis for protecting pre-existing conditions absent a new bill from Congress.