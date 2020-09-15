Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s coronavirus response was like a ‘shamed puppy’: op-ed

Published

1 hour ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Writing for The Week this Tuesday, Ryan Cooper writes that as the coronavirus death toll approaches 200,000, the only hope for returning to some semblance of normalcy is for Donald Trump to lose the presidency in 2020.

“From well before the pandemic struck up to the present day, he has undermined or sabotaged the pandemic-fighting capacity of the government and the states, and he is still to this day carrying out actions that spread the virus,” Cooper writes. “Even a vaccine may not save us if he is still president next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Trump continues to hold indoor rallies, it shows a “sociopathic disregard” for the welfare of his own supporters, but also unfamiliarity with the latest evidence, “which suggests the virus may be fully airborne and thus able to travel substantial distances indoors.”

Ultimately, the fact that Trump views all problems through the prism of public relations is what’s fueling the ongoing pandemic.

“That is why, though he knew in early February (at least momentarily) that the coronavirus was much more deadly than the flu, and spread through the air, he publicly downplayed the risk, said it would vanish by itself, spread damaging conspiracy theories and misinformation, and has repeatedly interfered with national testing to try to hide the problem, like some shamed puppy trying to hide a turd behind the sofa,” writes Cooper.

Read the full op-ed over at The Week.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Economist Paul Krugman: Republicans have no solutions for the huge problems the US will be facing in 2021

Published

1 min ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

When Republican presidential candidates lost to Democrats in the past — President Herbert Hoover in 1932, Sen. Barry Goldwater in 1964, President Gerald R. Ford in 1976, President George H.W. Bush in 1992, Sen. John McCain in 2008 — the GOP looked ahead and asked: OK, where do we go from here? It remains to be seen whether President Donald Trump will be reelected in November or if former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States, but liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argues that whatever the outcome in the 2020 presidential election, the GOP is acting as though 2021 does not exist.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative shames selfish anti-maskers for not caring about anyone other than themselves

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

A conservative Bulwark columnist is shaming selfish anti-maskers for refusing to do the right thing and protect their fellow man.

Writing Tuesday, Brent Orrell cited a recent poll showing nearly 60 percent of Republicans find the number of deaths from the coronavirus "acceptable." It matches the attitudes heard at President Donald Trump's campaign rallies over the weekend where his supporters explained that they don't need masks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The media — and Robert Mueller — keep making the same mistakes with Trump: Columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The political media is making the same mistakes that helped President Donald Trump get elected -- and avoid any serious consequences from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Veteran journalist James Fallows, in a new column for The Atlantic, argues that rules and standards won't stand up to a candidate or president who refuses to respect the norms expected from him, and that asymmetry produces fundamental failures.

"Many of our most influential editors and reporters are acting as if the rules that prevailed under previous American presidents are still in effect," Fallows writes. "But this president is different; the rules are different; and if it doesn’t adapt, fast, the press will stand as yet another institution that failed in a moment of crucial pressure."

Continue Reading
 
 