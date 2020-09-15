Trump’s coronavirus response was like a ‘shamed puppy’: op-ed

Writing for The Week this Tuesday, Ryan Cooper writes that as the coronavirus death toll approaches 200,000, the only hope for returning to some semblance of normalcy is for Donald Trump to lose the presidency in 2020.
“From well before the pandemic struck up to the present day, he has undermined or sabotaged the pandemic-fighting capacity of the government and the states, and he is still to this day carrying out actions that spread the virus,” Cooper writes. “Even a vaccine may not save us if he is still president next year.”
As Trump continues to hold indoor rallies, it shows a “sociopathic disregard” for the welfare of his own supporters, but also unfamiliarity with the latest evidence, “which suggests the virus may be fully airborne and thus able to travel substantial distances indoors.”
Ultimately, the fact that Trump views all problems through the prism of public relations is what’s fueling the ongoing pandemic.
“That is why, though he knew in early February (at least momentarily) that the coronavirus was much more deadly than the flu, and spread through the air, he publicly downplayed the risk, said it would vanish by itself, spread damaging conspiracy theories and misinformation, and has repeatedly interfered with national testing to try to hide the problem, like some shamed puppy trying to hide a turd behind the sofa,” writes Cooper.
Read the full op-ed over at The Week.
