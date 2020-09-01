Trump’s strange denial his secret trip to Walter Reed wasn’t because of ‘a series of mini-strokes’ leads many to say it was

New revelations about President Donald Trump’s secret trip to Walter Reed Medical Center last year are coming to light, after the White House at the time tried to claim what appeared to be an emergency visit was merely Trump getting ahead of his annual physical, by months. A new book by the New York Times’ Michael Schmidt reveals that White House officials were so worried Vice President Mike Pence was summoned and placed on standby should the President have become incapacitated due to being anesthetized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is clearly agitated over the renewed coverage, and insisting his trip to the hospital was not because he “suffered a series of mini-strokes” – while neglecting to say what the trip was for.

And as usual, he tries to blame his weaknesses on Joe Biden.

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Strangely, no news reports about Schmidt’s book mention a series of mini-strokes. The most recent news report about Trump and mini strokes came one month ago, in The Inquisitor, citing this tweet from author and anti-Trump activist Don Winslow.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the benefits of making videos that garner 5 million+ views is that you hear from a lot of people, including whistleblowers inside Trump administration. I've received three communications saying that during his term Trump has suffered a "series" of "mini-strokes." WATCH. pic.twitter.com/MHWQR1c2Yk — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 1, 2020

It would seem perhaps Trump has cause for concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not the stroke victim, you're the stroke victim. https://t.co/bqjOkAAssF — Sam Rosenfeld (@sam_rosenfeld) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump is secretly writing @ProjectLincoln's ads. That's the only logical explanation I have for this tweet. https://t.co/zm1n8ISLKK — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) September 1, 2020

my "I did not go to the hospital due to a series of mini-strokes" shirt has a lot of people asking questions already answered by my shirt https://t.co/jpszcsObt3 — Kevin Bird (@itsbirdemic) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is talking about Michael Schmidt's new book, which reported that Pence was on "standby" during Trump's unannounced visit to Walter Reed last year… none of the excerpts I've seen said anything about "a series of mini-strokes"https://t.co/AJrzHOimhP https://t.co/VguWwZLfUU — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 1, 2020

He is always telling on himself. https://t.co/P1wOjMn3zX — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The orange man doth protest too much, methinks. Let's settle it. Just show your medical records from that fateful evening. Case closed.#TrumpStroke https://t.co/LOZFpjna5J — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 1, 2020

"My 'I never went to Walter Reed Medical Center because I suffered a series of ministrokes' t-shirt has a lot of people asking questions already answered by my t-shirt" https://t.co/PHZABX2OCq — Will Stancil (@whstancil) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Did anyone actually report "a series of mini-strokes" or did Trump just accidently tell us what happened at Walter Reed? https://t.co/PIGUtWPBri — Greg Sarafan, Esq 🌲👽🌲🌈 (@GSarafan) September 1, 2020

It's clear you've had a stroke, or some other neurological issue. Body language doesn't lie. That being said, you certainly protest way too much about this for there not to be some truth to the matter, be it mini-strokes or some other malady. https://t.co/wSpnUDISkN — Lady Jaye (@LadyJayPersists) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSLATION: I know you are but what am I? https://t.co/jIORpFdyC5 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) September 1, 2020

Officer, I have no idea who stole my neighbor's jewelry, but please don't look under my mattress for it. https://t.co/vNODNCjadq — ROBERT MANN (@RTMannJr) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So u indeed had a series of mini-strokes https://t.co/4RF7XfOZr9 pic.twitter.com/AQHlisBa1D — BradRC Designs 🎨🖌️ (@BradRadcock) September 1, 2020

Way to get ahead of a story that wasn't a story until you tried to get ahead of it. https://t.co/3rBvYOoAfn — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT