Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s strange denial his secret trip to Walter Reed wasn’t because of ‘a series of mini-strokes’ leads many to say it was

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

New revelations about President Donald Trump’s secret trip to Walter Reed Medical Center last year are coming to light, after the White House at the time tried to claim what appeared to be an emergency visit was merely Trump getting ahead of his annual physical, by months. A new book by the New York Times’ Michael Schmidt reveals that White House officials were so worried Vice President Mike Pence was summoned and placed on standby should the President have become incapacitated due to being anesthetized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is clearly agitated over the renewed coverage, and insisting his trip to the hospital was not because he “suffered a series of mini-strokes” – while neglecting to say what the trip was for.

And as usual, he tries to blame his weaknesses on Joe Biden.

Strangely, no news reports about Schmidt’s book mention a series of mini-strokes. The most recent news report about Trump and mini strokes came one month ago, in The Inquisitor, citing this tweet from author and anti-Trump activist Don Winslow.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would seem perhaps Trump has cause for concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

If Trump refuses to accept defeat in November, the republic will survive intact, as it has 5 out of 6 times in the past

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump refused to promise to accept the results of the election. Likewise, in 2020, his continued assault on the reliability and legitimacy of mail-in voting has laid the groundwork for challenging a loss on the basis of voter fraud. He has also refused to promise to observe the 2020 results.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Man with megaphone at Kenosha pro-Trump rally demands ‘justice’ for ‘American hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, where speakers demanded "justice" for accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.

Just hours ahead of Trump's visit to the city, protesters both for and against the president faced off near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

According to investigative reporter Kristen Barbaresi, one man with a bullhorn shouted in defense of Rittenhouse.

“Justice for Kyle Rittenhouse!" the man could heard yelling. "He’s an American hero!”

Other Trump supporters sang "God Bless America."

"Stand up Americans!" a woman wearing a Trump T-shirt shouted. "Before you lose it. Stand up for America now! America now! America now!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump doubles down on conspiracy theory suggesting there are ‘entire’ airplanes ‘filled up with the looters’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attempted to explain his conspiracy theory that an "entire" airplane was "filled" rioters and looters.

After first making the assertion on Fox News, Trump doubled down on the claim while traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to Trump, he received a "first-hand" account about the incident from a person who he did not want to name.

"I can probably refer you to the person," he told reporters. "And they could do it. I'd like to ask that person if it was OK. But a person was on a plane, said that there was about six people like that person more or less and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters, people that obviously were looking for trouble."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image