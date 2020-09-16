Trump’s ‘sychophants’ are helping him cover up his COVID failures: Scaramucci

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on Health and Human Services official Michael Caputo taking a leave of absence after his conspiracy theory-laden rant.

“It is stunning that the head of communications with an agency handling the pandemic would be spreading conspiracy theories about people in his own agency,” said Cooper.

“Well, Anderson, it’s very hard for me not to feel pain watching that,” said Scaramucci. “You and I are both empathic people. I feel bad he’s going in that direction. I think when it’s corrupt at the top it spills over into everybody, and this will be a case study in that, so the president is undercutting the CDC but he would praise something like what Michael Caputo is saying. That’s what happens. You’re getting a hornet’s nest of sycophants descending on the president. The reason why he undercuts people is that he’s figured out that a very large group of the population is listening to him and him only.”

“So when [CDC Director] Dr. Redfield is out there, under oath, telling the truth that the mask is as important as the vaccine, he’s got to undercut him because his only hope to win the election is to secure the base and increase the participation in the base. That’s why he’s doing that. But my heart goes out to Michael Caputo. I hope somebody has a deprogramming intervention with him, shakes some sense into him and brings him back into the real world, and they dematerialize Trumpism on November 3.”

Watch below: