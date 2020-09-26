Trump’s threats to reject peaceful transition have made America look ‘ridiculous the world over’: historian
On CNN Saturday, historian Douglas Brinkley warned that President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to reject a peaceful transition of power are a national humiliation for America on the world stage.
“I want to point out something that you told The New York Times on the president’s election doubts,” said anchor Christi Paul. “Your quote is, ‘This may be the most damaging thing he’s ever done to American democracy.’ How so?”
“Because our great export in the United States is our free and fair elections,” said Brinkley. “So we tell the rest of the world how to hold them and now here we are in 2020, mayhem about to happen, president of the United States talking about fraudulent ballots, rigged election, I may not leave even if I lose. It makes us look ridiculous the world over. We’ve lost our franchise on free and fair elections. You almost feel like we need a group of nations to monitor our own election, instead of the other way around.”
“It’s a sad sight to watch a president of the United States be that paranoid and insecure because he’s down in the polls by ten points, nine points, doesn’t seem to be getting any momentum — to resort to just trashing the whole democratic electoral system,” added Brinkley.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump’s threats to reject peaceful transition have made America look ‘ridiculous the world over’: historian
On CNN Saturday, historian Douglas Brinkley warned that President Donald Trump's repeated threats to reject a peaceful transition of power are a national humiliation for America on the world stage.
"I want to point out something that you told The New York Times on the president's election doubts," said anchor Christi Paul. "Your quote is, 'This may be the most damaging thing he's ever done to American democracy.' How so?"
"Because our great export in the United States is our free and fair elections," said Brinkley. "So we tell the rest of the world how to hold them and now here we are in 2020, mayhem about to happen, president of the United States talking about fraudulent ballots, rigged election, I may not leave even if I lose. It makes us look ridiculous the world over. We've lost our franchise on free and fair elections. You almost feel like we need a group of nations to monitor our own election, instead of the other way around."
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump supporter short circuits after CNN proves that he got fooled by a doctored Biden video
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday found himself befuddled after a CNN reporter proved to him that he had been fooled by a doctored video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
During an interview with CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Trump supporter claimed that he'd seen a video of Biden falling asleep in the middle of a television news interview.
However, as O'Sullivan showed him, that video had been completely doctored by splicing footage of Biden at a time when he happened to have his eyes closed into a local TV news interview of another guest who had fallen asleep on the set.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump’s chief of staff starts shouting when grilled about president’s refusal to accept election results
On Thursday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power after the election, and became visibly agitated and raised his voice under questioning.
"He said he's not sure the election could be honest here in the United States," said Blitzer. "Is he saying if he wins, he'll accept the results, if he loses, he won't commit to a peaceful transition?"
"I haven't heard him say that," said Meadows. "I can tell you what I have heard him say, Wolf, is really overwhelming concern about mail-in ballots ... we're seeing some activist judges across the country interpret the law that really is not on the books. They're actually making the law. I think that's what most of this is about, making sure that as long as it's free and fair. If it's free and fair, we'll accept the will of the American people. We believe that will be the re-election of Donald Trump."