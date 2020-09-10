Trump’s top Medicaid official attended a ‘Girl’s Night’ event that cost taxpayers almost $3,000: report

According to a new report from POLITICO, President Trump’s top Medicaid official attended a “Girl’s Night” event thrown in her honor, which ended up costing tax payers $2,933.

Later that fall, Seema Verma wrote an op-ed for Fox News which a consultant charged tax payers $977 to get published. Consultants also lobbied for Verma to appear on high profile discussion panels and in magazine spreads — also costing tax payers $13,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The efforts were steered by Pam Stevens, a Republican communications consultant and former Trump administration official working to raise the brand of Verma, who leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The prices were the amount a consulting company billed the government for her services, based on her invoices, which were obtained by congressional Democrats,” POLITICO reports. “They are among the revelations included in a sweeping congressional investigation chronicling how Verma spent more than $3.5 million on a range of GOP-connected consultants, who polished her public profile, wrote her speeches and Twitter posts, brokered meetings with high-profile individuals — and even billed taxpayers for connecting Verma with fellow Republicans in Congress.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.