Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s top Medicaid official attended a ‘Girl’s Night’ event that cost taxpayers almost $3,000: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo:Seema Verma Paul Morigi/Brookings Institute

According to a new report from POLITICO, President Trump’s top Medicaid official attended a “Girl’s Night” event thrown in her honor, which ended up costing tax payers $2,933.

Later that fall, Seema Verma wrote an op-ed for Fox News which a consultant charged tax payers $977 to get published. Consultants also lobbied for Verma to appear on high profile discussion panels and in magazine spreads — also costing tax payers $13,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The efforts were steered by Pam Stevens, a Republican communications consultant and former Trump administration official working to raise the brand of Verma, who leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The prices were the amount a consulting company billed the government for her services, based on her invoices, which were obtained by congressional Democrats,” POLITICO reports. “They are among the revelations included in a sweeping congressional investigation chronicling how Verma spent more than $3.5 million on a range of GOP-connected consultants, who polished her public profile, wrote her speeches and Twitter posts, brokered meetings with high-profile individuals — and even billed taxpayers for connecting Verma with fellow Republicans in Congress.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s reaction shows Bob Woodward inflicted a ‘severe’ narcissistic injury: psychotherapist

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Details from Bob Woodward's latest book, "Rage," appear to have seriously harmed Donald Trump's ego, according to a psychotherapist who co-authored a book about the president’s mental health.

Explosive details from the book went public on Wednesday, and Trump spent much of Thursday morning on Twitter.

“Our president tweeted and retweeted self-adulatory content 34 times, so far, in one hour. The narcissistic injury induced by Woodward tapes is severe,” wrote Elizabeth Mika, the co-author of "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump," in response to the president’s Twitter spree.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia has targeted over 200 organizations involved in the election so far: Microsoft

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Microsoft announced that over 200 organizations have been targeted by Russian hackers so far this election, a Wall Street Journal report said Thursday.

From the national party to state parties, both sides have become a target for Russia.

Interestingly, however, China has also engaged in cyberattacks, but they've focused on “high-profile individuals” linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. It flies in the face of what President Donald Trump and the GOP have claimed about China supporting Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Woodward: Trump’s former spy chief thought he didn’t understand the difference between the truth and a lie

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Obviously, politicians aren’t always honest. They spin, and sometimes lie outright. But Donald Trump, who once told reporters that his supporters had gotten soaked waiting for him in the rain on a day when there was no precipitation in the area, is in a league of his own. Through July 9, The Washington Post had tallied 20,055 “false or misleading claims” Trump had made in his 1,267 days in office, which averages out to just under 16 per day. That isn’t easy to do.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image