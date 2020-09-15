Trump’s town hall panned as ‘nothing but a great reminder to vote for Biden’

President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a town hall meeting in Philadelphia was questioned on Tuesday.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos hosted the town hall, featuring questions from area voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania. The forum was titled, “The President and the People.”

It was an unfamiliar format for Trump, who is rarely questioned by voters, preferred the adulation for his fan club at his MAGA rallies.

Outside of his Fox News bubble, Trump was repeatedly taken to task for the crises facing America. Trump responded defensively, spouting off lie after lie.

“We’re 8 minutes into this town hall and Trump has already lied to the audience repeatedly about Covid, about masks, about his praise for China, about the travel ban, about Fauci, about Biden, and more. It’s an avalanche of lies. Period,” CNN’s Marshall Cohen tweeted. “So much of this is recycled lies.”

Many commenters thought the event was a mistake. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Would love to know who in the White House thought that Trump doing this town hall was a good idea. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 16, 2020

Whoever in the White House agreed to have Trump do this town hall session live on ABC should probably start packing up their office. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 16, 2020

Trump is really defensive at the start of this town hall. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 16, 2020

As a non-partisan observation, I will say that this town hall is showing that doing nothing but being surrounded by sycophants and going to rallies is a bad idea. He does not react well to normal human beings asking him normal human questions. He was better at this in 2016. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2020

A voter, crying, asks Trump a question her Mom wanted to ask, but she died of cancer. Trump repeatedly mentions her Mom dying of covid. Trump: Did you have Covid? You didn't have it, right? You didn't have it? Your mother. Uh, we’ll have it taken care of. Outrageous. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 16, 2020

Trump hates this format on ABC. Sitting like a child in a high chair, speaking on a stage with like 10 people in the audience in masks. It's his worst nightmare. But it's what life is like outside the Fox News bubble.#TrumpTownHall — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 16, 2020

Trump campaign message seems to be, “everything bad happening in America today is Joe Biden’s fault, and I alone can fix it.” Americans aren’t that dumb. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 16, 2020

Trump, by only doing rallies and almost never doing town hall forums, has been insulated from the kind of voter interactions that usually help incumbents as they're running. But he craves adulation and many of his aides enable it, so this town hall is bracing for him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 16, 2020

we are seven weeks out from the election and Trump has no real message for the majority of Americans who think he has mishandled the pandemic https://t.co/cOhBpLLoHS — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) September 16, 2020

In the first 15 minutes of this ABC town hall, Trump: – Criticized Biden (who isn't POTUS) for not implementing a national mask mandate

– Claimed the virus will "disappear," even without a vaccine, because of "herd mentality"

– Said WAITERS are urging Americans not to wear masks — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 16, 2020

Do Trump supporters honestly think this town hall is going well for Donald Trump? Seriously. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 16, 2020

Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for not implementing a federal mandate that people wear masks. It’s not clear how president Trump believes Biden, who is a private citizen, could go about creating law. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 16, 2020

Trump, to Woodward in March: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down.” Trump, to Stephanopoulos, today: "I didn’t downplay it. I actually in many ways upplayed it in action." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 16, 2020

Goodness. Trump says Churchill was dishonest but still a great leader because he went on rooftops during Nazi bombing and said "everything's going to be good." Churchill did not speak from rooftops. He did not say "everything's going to be good." https://t.co/V10FobBwEC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2020

These Trump questioners at ABC town hall are not playing around — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 16, 2020

The #TrumpTownHall was an incredibly successful ad showcasing why @JoeBiden should be President. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 16, 2020

This Trump Town Hall is nothing but a great reminder to vote for Biden. Thanks Donald. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 16, 2020

Trump is really getting testy in these responses at the Pennsylvania town hall. There's a decent chance he winds up cursing one of these voters out and then hate-tweeting about it later. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 16, 2020

ATTENTION: @realDonaldTrump. Tonight’s @ABC #TrumpTownHall was awesome. You should do two of these a day for the next 7 weeks. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 16, 2020

Asked about what he’ll do to win back waning support from military families, Trump attacks John McCain (former POW), Jim Mattis (retired general), John Kelly (retired general), John Bolton (veteran), and Joe Biden (military dad). — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 16, 2020

#TrumpTownHall rhetoric: lie. make shit up. deflect. never answer the question. don't take responsibility. praise himself. repeat. Anyone else over this shitshow? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 16, 2020

ABC's moderator, @GStephanopoulos, has pressed Trump to say a single thing he would have redone in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump won't bite. Stephanopoulos: "So you regret nothing?" Trump: "No, I think we did a great job." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 16, 2020

#TrumpTownHall should have convinced every person in the U.S to vote for .@JoeBiden. Enough of this nonsense. — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) September 16, 2020

Trump on police: “We have to give them their mojo…" lamenting that "there's no retribution." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 16, 2020

Trump was pressed by one questioner, a Black man, on when America was ever "Great" to begin with (playing off MAGA slogan) and why he never acknowledges a race problem in America. Trump: "I hope there's not a race problem. I can tell you, there's none with me." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 16, 2020

Trump has no idea how bad this #TrumpTownHall has been for him. Just devastating. One big ad for #BidenHarris. https://t.co/18a3zRBfHM — Victoria Brownworth #VoteThemAllOut (@VABVOX) September 16, 2020

This #TrumpTownHall highlights that Trump’s lies only work in environments he controls. In press events or interviews, it all depends on how gutsy a few reporters might be. But here, voters and George Stephanopoulos are smacking Trump's lies as they pop up like whack-a-mole. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 16, 2020

Trump repeatedly talks about how badly “Democrat states are run.” Just feel the need to post this on the 15 poorest states in the country. It’s illuminating. Let’s just say that #1 is Mississippi and it continues like that…. https://t.co/iPDWitNheE — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 16, 2020

It is SO, SO rare to hear "normal people" (I mean that as a good thing!) speak truth to President Trump. Thank you to these questioners at the ABC town hall. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 16, 2020

This Trump town hall is extremely foreboding for the debates. Why? Moderators don’t fact-check candidates. But Trump will continue repeating debunked lies. Stephanopoulos and the voters are doing a good job tonight keeping this reality-based. Would be *malpractice* without that. — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 16, 2020

Trump was particularly defensive and delivered some circuitous and curious answers in the coronavirus round of ABC town hall. Meanwhile, the first debate is just 14 days away, and Trump’s aides say he doesn’t need to do much prep because being president is preparation enough. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 16, 2020

If this is Trump’s idea of a town hall meeting with undecided voters in a swing state, I hope he does one every night and in every state — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2020