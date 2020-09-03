Trump’s ‘very poor advice’ to his voters methodically debunked by North Carolina AG on CNN
President Donald Trump on Thursday told his supporters to first mail in their ballots for him and then show up to the polls in person on election day to ensure that their mail-in ballot had been properly counted.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein went on CNN after this and methodically debunked the president’s claims about his state’s mail-in voting system.
“It’s very poor advice,” Stein said when asked by host John King what he made of the president’s recommendations. “We have a really strong election administration system here in North Carolina that ensures every eligible voter can vote easily, safely, and securely. When you mail in your absentee ballot, you can track it online, and it will show on the website that your ballot has been received.”
Stein also emphasized that “there is zero reason to go vote in person once you’ve mailed in your ballot.”
King then asked Stein if he believed that the president is simply “confused” about the mail-in voting process.
“A series of actions he has taken concerning elections gravely concerns me,” Stein said. “He’s trying to create this widespread belief that the election outcome is not going to be legitimate, and it’s wrong!”
