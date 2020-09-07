Typhoon Haishen hits South Korea after battering Japan’s southern islands
South Korea hunkered down as Typhoon Haishen arrived on the shores of its southern peninsula on Monday, after the powerful storm battered Japan’s southern islands but appeared to pass through without major damage or casualties.
The storm, carrying top sustained winds of up to 126 km (78 miles) per hour, was headed north from a southern city of Ulsan, after landing on a nearby shore on Monday morning, South Korea‘s weather agency said.
High winds have already cut power to almost 5,000 households in the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula, including the resort island of Jeju, which has reported more than 473 mm (19 inches) of rainfall since Saturday. Officials have evacuated almost 1,000 people, while more than 300 flights across 10 airports, including Jeju International Airport, have been cancelled. Entries to national parks and some national train services have been suspended, the country’s safety ministry added.
In Japan, around 440,000 homes in the southwestern Kyushu region remained without power on Monday morning after the storm passed through, public broadcaster NHK reported. It added that 32 people were injured, including a woman who fell down a flight of stairs in the dark and four people who sustained cuts after the glass windows of an evacuation centre were blown in.
Almost 2 million people had been ordered to evacuate the region, which was still recovering from heavy rains and flooding in July that killed 83 people.
Typhoon Haishen comes just days after Typhoon Maysak smashed into the Korean peninsula, leaving at least two dead and thousands without power.
North Korea, which bore the brunt of both Maysak and Typhoon Bavi a week earlier, is also in Haishen’s trajectory with the storm expected to draw near the port city of Chongjin late Monday.
Live footage on state TV, a rarity that has now been broadcast for three weeks, showed trees shaking and waves rising in Tongchon county in Gangwon province bordering the South. The state broadcaster reported that all Tongchon residents had been evacuated.
North Korea’s agriculture sector is particularly vulnerable to severe weather, and this summer’s storms and floods have raised concerns over the country’s tenuous food situation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday toured coastal areas hit by Maysak, and ordered party members to join the recovery effort.
(REUTERS)
California fire triggered by ‘gender reveal firework’
A firework at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) and forced many residents to flee their homes, the fire department said Sunday.
More than 500 firefighters and four helicopters were battling the El Dorado blaze east of San Bernardino, which started Saturday morning, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.
Residents of several communities in the area have been ordered to evacuate.
"CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party," Cal Fire said on Twitter.
UK police arrest man over Birmingham mass stabbings
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mass stabbings in Britain's second city Birmingham that left one person dead and two critically wounded, police said Monday.
The man was held on suspicion of murder and seven attempted murders that were carried out after midnight Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
The suspect was detained in the Selly Oak area of the city at around 4.00am (0300 GMT) and he remained in police custody for questioning.
A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in what was believed to be a random attack, while a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, are in a critical condition in hospital.
COVID-19
India overtakes Brazil for world’s second most coronavirus cases
India overtook Brazil on Monday as the country with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, even as key metro train lines re-opened as part of efforts to boost the South Asian nation's battered economy.
India has emerged in recent weeks as the new global pandemic hotspot, although cases continue to soar across the globe with reported infections worldwide nearing 27 million and deaths surpassing 880,000.
France, Israel and Australia were among the nations forced in recent days to extend travel restrictions or impose new ones to try and contain fresh surges.