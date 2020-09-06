University of Kansas student group demands campus close amid pandemic — and plans Labor Day strike
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student group at the University of Kansas is calling for a strike as reported coronavirus cases on campus number nearly 550.Jayhawker Liberation Front, a student-run club, is calling on students to stay home from their classes on Monday, which is Labor Day, to demand that the campus move to remote learning.“Our institutions have failed us,” the club leaders tweeted. “(The University of Kansas) has put profits over the people. Enough is enough.”As of Thursday, the university reported 546 cases after testing 22,563 people, which included all students, faculty and staff, ahea…
Breaking Banner
North Carolina attorney general indicates he may investigate Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy after expose
A Washington Post expose on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for pressuring staff of his company to give money to Republican candidates, which he later reimbursed them for through bonuses.
The accusations against DeJoy are coming from, among others, a human resources executive who claims he had access to payroll records.
"My statement on today's Washington Post story 'Louis DeJoy’s rise as GOP fundraiser was powered by contributions from co. workers who were later reimbursed, former employees say' It is against the law to directly or indirectly reimburse someone for a political contribution," wrote North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. "Any credible allegations of such actions merit investigation by the appropriate state and federal authorities. Beyond this, it would be inappropriate for me as Attorney General to comment on any specific matter at this time."
2020 Election
Is it a coincidence that Moscow is peddling the same lies as the Trump campaign?
No journalist has done a better job of fact-checking Donald Trump during his presidency than Daniel Dale. But now the CNN reporter, formerly of the Toronto Star, has done an invaluable service by outlining the nine conspiracy theories the president is continuously peddling. As Dale suggests, “Trump has been a conspiracy theorist for years.” but never before has he pushed so many at one time.
Breaking Banner
Trump staffer shredded as a ‘monster’ for mocking Biden visiting his family’s grave: ‘Is there any low you won’t go’
Former Vice President Joe Biden was ridiculed by President Donald Trump's campaign for visiting his family's graves in Deleware on Sunday after attending church.
Biden, who has secret service protection and is followed by the media everywhere he goes, was filmed walking through the stones to his family's graves alone. Biden has a very close relationship with his family, particularly after losing his late wife and baby daughter in a tragic car accident. It was the main reason Biden took a train back and forth between Washington and Wilmington every night while raising his boys alone. Even after remarrying, Biden continued to travel back and forth daily to ensure he tucked his children in bed and helped get them off to school in the morning.