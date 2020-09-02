US extends eviction moratorium until end of year
The US government on Tuesday announced it will extend until the end of the year a moratorium on the eviction of tenants unable to meet their rent payments and on foreclosures of home owners who cannot pay their mortgages because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People struggling to pay their rent due to the coronavirus will not have to worry about being evicted and risk further spreading… of or exposure to the virus due to economic hardships,” said White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern.
The measure aims to protect tens of millions of people at risk of losing their homes because of the economic collapse triggered by the pandemic, and potentially finding themselves forced onto the streets or into collective housing, government officials said.
“It is essential during this pandemics that Americans have an effective place to quarantine, isolate and socially distance,” one senior administration official said.
In March, Congress passed a sweeping emergency aid package to help families and businesses, but a new packages has been blocked as negotiations between the White House and the Democrats who control the lower house stalled.
Republican President Donald Trump in August signed an executive order to help those Americans hit by unemployment and threatened with eviction because of the crisis.
US states have also put in place temporary protective systems for tenants who cannot make rent or owners who cannot pay their mortgages.
Some 40 million Americans are at risk of being evicted in the coming months, the Aspen Institute think tank warned in August.
Melania Trump and her pal conspired to keep Ivanka out of camera view during inauguration: Tell-all book
Melania Trump and her friend conspired to keep Ivanka Trump out of camera range during the 2017 inauguration, according to a new tell-all book.
That's one of the juicy tidbits dished out by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote about her years-long relationship with President Donald Trump's wife in "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," as reported by The Daily Beast.
"Planning the seating on the dais at the swearing-in, Melania and Wolkoff conspired to keep Ivanka out of camera range during the ceremony," the website reports.
Melania Trump and her daughter-in-law both agreed -- a rare occurrence, according to the book -- to hire Wolkoff to help plan the inauguration, and the president's allies blamed her for some of the spending irregularities from the event after she stayed on to help the first lady transition into her public role.
Trump urged Sarah Sanders to ‘take one for the team’ after Kim Jong-un winked at her
President Donald Trump urged Sarah Huckabee Sanders to "take one for the team" after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared to wink at her during a 2018 summit.
The former White House press secretary revealed the interaction in her forthcoming memoir, "Speaking for Myself," which The Guardian obtained and reported on.
“Kim Jong-un hit on you!” Trump told his press secretary, according to the book. “He did! He f*cking hit on you!”