US health officials take the scare out of Halloween
Forget the princess outfit, the Batman suit, or the Donald Trump mask.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in the US this year with health officials encouraging Americans to avoid heading out for a candy-fueled evening and to instead stay home and hold virtual parties.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that advised against crowded indoor costume parties or sending kids trick-or-treating.
Instead, Americans are being encouraged to carve pumpkins at home or with friends and neighbors outdoors while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Virtual Halloween costume contests are also encouraged.
For those who can’t fathom ignoring one of the most popular US holidays of the year — during which kids go door-to-door to receive treats — the CDC said “one-way trick-or-treating” or socially distanced parades present a moderate risk.
It said goodie bags could be prepared in advance and placed, for example, at the end of a driveway for children to grab.
The CDC guidelines come as states across the country are grappling with how to balance health safety and fun during the annual celebration.
“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the Los Angeles County Health Department said.
The county initially banned trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities but quickly walked back on that decision to change the wording to “not recommended.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
US health officials take the scare out of Halloween
Forget the princess outfit, the Batman suit, or the Donald Trump mask.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in the US this year with health officials encouraging Americans to avoid heading out for a candy-fueled evening and to instead stay home and hold virtual parties.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that advised against crowded indoor costume parties or sending kids trick-or-treating."Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming" is also off-limits, the agency said.
Instead, Americans are being encouraged to carve pumpkins at home or with friends and neighbors outdoors while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Breaking Banner
CNN host uses Fox News doctor’s own words against him after he accuses Biden of taking amphetamine
President Donald Trump and his allies seem to realize that they've dug themselves a hole in attacking former Vice President Joe Biden as mentally unfit. With expectations so low, a Biden win in the first debates are almost assured, even with a Fox News host.
In a discussion Tuesday, Trump began to pivot away from his non-stop advertising attacking Biden's cognitive abilities and instead claim Biden is a "professional" who knows what he's doing.
"Maybe that would work if the president himself had not been saying this about Biden on repeat for the entirety of the campaign," said CNN host Brianna Keilar.
COVID-19
How and when will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective?
With COVID-19 vaccines currently in the final phase of study, you’ve probably been wondering how the FDA will decide if a vaccine is safe and effective.
Based on the status of the Phase 3 trials currently underway, it is unlikely that the results of these trials will be available before November. But it is likely that not just one but several of the competing COVID-19 vaccines will be shown to be safe and effective by the end of 2020.
I am a scientist and infectious diseases specialist at the University of Virginia, where I care for patients with COVID-19 and conduct research on the pandemic. I am also a member of the World Health Organization Expert Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization.