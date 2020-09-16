US House probe of 737 MAX finds ‘disturbing pattern’ of Boeing failures and ‘grossly insufficient’ FAA oversight
An intensive investigation by a U.S. House committee into the causes of the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes reveals new details documenting what a final report calls “a disturbing pattern of technical miscalculations and troubling management misjudgments made by Boeing,” along with “grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA.”Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chair of the U.S. House Transportation Committee, signaled in a teleconference briefing that the committee plans to soon propose legislation reforming how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies airplanes as safe to fly.He called it “mind…
An intensive investigation by a U.S. House committee into the causes of the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes reveals new details documenting what a final report calls “a disturbing pattern of technical miscalculations and troubling management misjudgments made by Boeing,” along with “grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA.”Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chair of the U.S. House Transportation Committee, signaled in a teleconference briefing that the committee plans to soon propose legislation reforming how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies airplanes as safe to fly.He called it “mind... (more…)
Big Ten football is coming back with 8 games in 8 weeks
CHICAGO — For a while there, it looked as if Big Ten football would produce only one score this fall: 11-3.As in, 11 schools voted to postpone fall sports and three (Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa) dissented.But after weeks of criticism and cajoling from the likes of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Iowa football parents, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and President Donald Trump, the Big Ten crossed the 1-yard line — as Trump alluded to in a tweet.The conference announced its restart Wednesday, declaring a unanimous vote an intention to start playing Oct. 23-24 with a slate of eight games ove... (more…)
‘It’s verboten?’ Newt Gingrich cries out after Fox News cuts him off for blaming violence on George Soros
A Fox News panel shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on Wednesday after he tried to blame George Soros for violent protests in America.
Gingrich brought up the liberal billionaire's name during a discussion about the cost of violence linked to anti-police protests.
"Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up," Gingrich opined. "Progressive district attorney are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros' money and they are a major cause of the violence we're seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the streets."