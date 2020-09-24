Quantcast
US organization that promotes freedom and democracy around the globe issues warning to America

Published

6 mins ago

on

Donald Trump is seen during a bilateral meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri as part of the G20. (Patricio-Murphy / Shutterstock.com)

Freedom House, a U.S government-funded but independent non-profit (NGO) founded in 1941 to promote democracy, advance freedom, and fight fascism around the world on Wednesday found itself facing fascism at home.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was Freedom House’s first co-chair. The organization was “founded on the core conviction that freedom flourishes in democratic nations where governments are accountable to their people; the rule of law prevails; and freedoms of expression, association, and belief, as well as respect for the rights of women, minorities and historically marginalized groups, are guaranteed.”

On Wednesday President Donald Trump refused to commit to the peaceful transition of power, saying, “get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very trans- — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly; there’ll be a continuation.”

Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power – never before in question since the Declaration of Independence was signed 244 years ago – was by default a threat of violence, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said.

Wednesday evening Freedom House issued what amounts to a warning – to its fellow Americans.

“A key tenet of democracy is that politicians respect the electoral process and the will of the people,” Freedom House said via Twitter. “There is nothing more anti-democratic than a leader who refuses to concede defeat.”

