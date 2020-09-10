US revokes visas for 1,000 Chinese under Trump order
Washington (AFP) – The United States has revoked visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers under an order by President Donald Trump that accused some of them of espionage, the State Department said Wednesday.Trump, in a May 29 proclamation as tensions rose with Beijing on multiple fronts, declared that some Chinese nationals officially in the United States for study have stolen intellectual property and helped modernize China’s military.The State Department, offering its first figures on the effects of Trump’s order, said that more than 1,000 visas have been revoked since it be…
US professor who posed as black woman quits university
Washington (AFP) - A white US university professor who lied for years about being black has quit her job at George Washington University in the capital Washington, the school said Wednesday."Update regarding Jessica Krug: Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately," the university said on its Twitter account.Krug -- a history professor focusing on Africa -- said she had been pretending to be black "for the better part" of her adult life."I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I ... (more…)
At least six dead and towns destroyed as firefighters battle wildfires under orange skies in the western US
Hundreds of homes including entire communities were razed by wildfires in the western United States Wednesday, as officials warned of potential mass deaths under apocalyptic orange skies.
At least six people have been killed in the fires, with officials warning that more deaths would likely be reported in the next days as many areas are impossible to reach.
In Oregon, at least five towns were "substantially destroyed" as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state, governor Kate Brown said.
"This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state's history," she told a press conference.
World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 years: index
Global animal, bird and fish populations have plummeted more than two-thirds in less than 50 years due to rampant over-consumption, experts said Thursday in a stark warning to save nature in order to save ourselves.
Human activity has severely degraded three quarters of all land and 40 percent of Earth's oceans, and our quickening destruction of nature is likely to have untold consequences on our health and livelihoods.
The Living Planet Index, which tracks more than 4,000 species of vertebrates, warned that increasing deforestation and agricultural expansion were the key drivers behind a 68 percent average decline in populations between 1970 and 2016.