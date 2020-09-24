US slaps sanctions on Iran judge over wrestler’s execution
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on an Iranian judge who sentenced a wrestler to death over his role in protests — an execution that triggered international outrage.
Navid Afkari, 27, who had won national competitions, was hanged earlier this month after being convicted of murder during demonstrations two years ago in the southern city of Shiraz.
The United States said it was taking action against Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati, voicing alarm over allegations that Afkari was tortured in custody to force a confession.
“His killing was an unconscionable act,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
“The United States calls upon all nations to promote accountability for this regime by imposing sanctions like the ones announced today.”
The State Department also imposed sanctions on Judge Mohammad Soltani over sentences handed to members of the Baha’i faith, which faces wide restrictions in Iran.
“The actions taken today by the United States expose Iran’s Revolutionary courts and their judges for what they really are: tools designed to enforce the Iranian regime’s brutal ideology and suppress dissent,” Pompeo said.
Under the sanctions, the United States will freeze any assets on its territory linked to the two judges as well as two prison systems.
The move also makes it a crime in the United States to conduct financial transactions with the two men.
Afkari’s execution triggered widespread revulsion including from countries that hope for a more stable relationship with Iran.
Iran summoned Germany’s ambassador after the embassy tweeted that the execution violated Afkari’s legal rights and was meant to “silence opposing voices.”
The United States has tense relations with Iran’s clerical state and regularly highlights human rights concerns.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s plan to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions is ‘pixie dust’: Health expert
On Thursday, Kaiser Family Foundation health policy vice president Larry Levitt tore into President Donald Trump's new executive order supposedly protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions.
The technical policy terms that come to mind regarding reports of President Trump's executive order on pre-existing condition protections:
Pixie dustMagic wandWing and a prayerClicking your heels together three timesMaking a wish blowing out blowing out birthday candles
— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) September 24, 2020
Latest Headlines
Louisville heads for another night under curfew amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville was headed for another night under curfew Thursday after the Kentucky city was rocked by protests over the news that no one would face charges for the police killing of Breonna Taylor -- a decision her family lawyer blamed on the "devil of racism."
"We've seen enough tragedy," Mayor Greg Fischer said after protests in the Kentucky city saw more than 120 arrests and the shooting of two police officers overnight.
"Violence will only be a source of pain not a cure for pain," Fischer said. "Violence is not the answer and destruction is not the answer."
Protests erupted in Louisville and other cities around the United States on Wednesday after a grand jury decided not to directly charge anyone in connection with the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot dead in her apartment by police earlier this year.
COVID-19
France sees record in new coronavirus infections, with more than 16,000 cases in 24 hours
France reported a new record for daily coronavirus infections on Thursday a day after the government announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants in major cities which have provoked an outcry from local politicians and business owners.
Figures from Public Health France showed that 16,096 people had tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, a record—even though experts advise that testing during the first coronavirus wave in March-April captured only a fraction of cases.
The centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the disease, including the closure of all bars and restaurants in Marseille and earlier closing times in Paris and elsewhere.