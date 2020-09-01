US warns North Korea still pressing ballistic missile development
The US government warned Tuesday that North Korea continues to acquire materials and equipment for its ballistic missile program, despite claims in Washington that Pyongyang has pulled back on its nuclear ambitions.
In a joint global “advisory” the Treasury, Commerce and State Departments detailed North Korea’s ongoing efforts to obtain everything from forestry trucks for missile launchers to common metals and materials that can be used in rockets, warning sellers to beware of sanctions on the country.
“The United States is committed to disrupting North Korea’s ballistic missile procurement network and promoting accountability for entities and individuals assisting or providing support to North Korea’s ballistic missile program,” the Treasury said.
The advisory came as negotiations between the two countries aimed at halting North Korea’s nuclear weapons progress, launched with fanfare at a 2018 summit between president Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, have remained at a standstill since early last year.
Nevertheless, two months before a presidential election, Trump and his campaign have claimed success in dealing with North Korea.
“In North Korea, the president lowered the temperature, and against all odds got the North Korean leadership to the table. No nuclear test. No long range missile test,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Republican National Convention last week in support of Trump.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
WATCH: All hell breaks loose after Texas store clerk calls Black customer the N-word
A customer knocked merchandise onto the floor after a Texas convenience store clerk called him a racial slur.
The Black man stopped at Circle K in Cypress after midnight for tobacco products, but the older white woman working at the store refused to sell them because he had an out-of-state ID card, reported TMZ.
The woman then demands the customer take off his mask, and she hurled a racial slur when he refused.
The man then starts yelling at the clerk and threatens to "pop" her because she'd called him the slur, and then he knocks items from display shelves onto the floor as they continue to argue.
2020 Election
Trump doubles down on conspiracy theory suggesting there are ‘entire’ airplanes ‘filled up with the looters’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday attempted to explain his conspiracy theory that an "entire" airplane was "filled" rioters and looters.
After first making the assertion on Fox News, Trump doubled down on the claim while traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
According to Trump, he received a "first-hand" account about the incident from a person who he did not want to name.
"I can probably refer you to the person," he told reporters. "And they could do it. I'd like to ask that person if it was OK. But a person was on a plane, said that there was about six people like that person more or less and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters, people that obviously were looking for trouble."
Breaking Banner
‘He just admitted it’: Trump mocked for giving life to rumors of him having a stroke
President Donald Trump took off for Wisconsin Tuesday morning, despite requests by officials not to come and take manpower away from police. But before he left, he fired off a tweet giving life to rumors that the reason for his late-night trip to Walter Reed in Aug. 2020 was due to a series of mini-strokes.
While there was speculation about Trump's hospital visit in 2019, the speculation came largely from Twitter commentators asking about what afflictions Trump could be suffering under that would have prompted him to begin his "annual physical" so many months earlier.