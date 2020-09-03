Quantcast
Connect with us

USPS has paid Trump’s postmaster general $286 million since 2013: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Louis DeJoy speaking to a local news outlet. (FOX8 WGHP/Screencapture)

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, has drawn widespread criticism for slowing down mail delivery in the United States and undermining the U.S. Postal Service — and far-right Trump supporters have made no secret of their desire to see mail delivery totally privatized. DeJoy’s background has been not in government, but in the private sector — including the company XPO Logistics, where he was an executive. And journalists Luke Broadwater and Catie Edmondson, in the New York Times, explain how deeply involved with that company DeJoy continues to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Broadwater and Edmondson, the U.S. Postal Service has “paid about $286 million over the past seven years to XPO Logistics” — and DeJoy “still holds at least a $30 million stake in the company, which has ramped up its business with the Postal Service since he took the helm at the agency.”

The Times reporters explain, “The figures, obtained by The New York Times from a public records request, shed new light on the extent to which the company where Mr. DeJoy was a top executive — and in which he still has a substantial amount of money invested — is intertwined with the agency he now runs, fueling questions about a potential conflict of interest.”

Broadwater and Edmondson add that the U.S. Postal Service has, through its many contracts with XPO and subsidiaries, “paid the firm $33.7 million to $45.2 million annually since 2014 for services that include managing transportation and providing support during peak times.” The documents the Times has obtained, they note, also show a surge in revenue for XPO from the Postal Service since Mr. DeJoy took over on June 15. The Postal Service paid XPO Logistics and its subsidiaries about $14 million over the past ten weeks, compared with $3.4 million during the same time frame in 2019 and $4.7 million in 2018.”

However, David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, told the Times that DeJoy had no direct involvement in contracting decisions at the agency and that he is “prohibited by the government ethics rules from any involvement with XPO’s USPS contracts.”

Broadwater and Edmondson note, “Mr. DeJoy has been a particular target of congressional Democrats, who have been alarmed by President Trump’s baseless claims that voting by mail is fraudulent. They have blamed Mr. DeJoy, a Republican megadonor and an ally of Mr. Trump’s, for making cost-cutting changes at the agency that have coincided with a slowdown in mail deliveries.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany kicks off briefing with attack on Pelosi’s haircut: ‘We will be playing the video on loop’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kicked off her Thursday press conference by playing video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) having her hair done.

"Two briefings ago, I asked, 'Where is Nancy Pelosi?'" McEnany announced to the press. "Today, I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi."

"As you can see we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon," she continued. "We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see."

As McEnany spoke, video of Pelosi that has been heavily featured on Fox News played on two screens.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas cop indicted for roughing up bystander who questioned Black driver’s arrest

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A Texas grand jury indicted a former police officer for assaulting a bystander during an arrest recorded on video.

Nathaniel Brown was fired by Baytown police after the June 2 traffic stop of a 23-year-old Black man outside a convenience store, and the former officer confronted witnesses who asked why the driver had been placed in handcuffs, reported KHOU-TV.

Brown then can be seen crossing the parking lot after one of the witnesses begins recording video and throws one of the men to the ground and kicks him in the head.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Parents furious after Texas high school science quiz says coronavirus is a ‘scam’

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A Texas school is at the center of controversy after a science quiz handed out to junior high school students posed a "true or false" question over whether coronavirus is a "scam." Making matters worse, entering "false" was marked as an incorrect answer, KMOX reports.

A parent at the Pearland school posted an image of the quiz online.

"Had it been worded in a way that they could give their opinions and not be marked incorrect, it could have started a conversation that was relevant to today’s news and been a great way to start the year in science class," Elizabeth Madrigal said. "It could have gauged the kids' understanding of the pandemic and really been a good opener to the science behind all of it."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image