Utah cops shoot autistic child several times after mother calls for crisis intervention team

A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism is still recovering in the hospital after being shot several times by police, KUTV reports.
Linden Cameron was wounded in his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and his bladder. Speaking to KUTV, Linden’s mother Golda Barton said that she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a “mental breakdown.”
“This is how to deal with people with mental health issues,” she said. “So, you call them, and they’re supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible.”
Barton said she informed officers that her son was not armed and is simply a “kid who doesn’t know how to regulate” his emotions. But according to her, less than five minutes after officers entered her door, she heard them ordering her son to “get down on the ground” followed by several gunshots.
Additionally, Barton said that after officers opened fire, one officer put his hands on his head in disbelief and said, “He’s just a child, what are you doing?”
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a statement on Sunday, saying the incident is currently under investigation.
“While the full details of this incident are yet to be released as an investigation takes place, I will say that I am thankful this young boy is alive and no one else was injured,” the statement read. “No matter the circumstances, what happened on Friday night is a tragedy and I expect this investigation to be handled swiftly and transparently for the sake of everyone involved.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.