Quantcast
Connect with us

Utah cops shoot autistic child several times after mother calls for crisis intervention team

Published

1 min ago

on

A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism is still recovering in the hospital after being shot several times by police, KUTV reports.

Linden Cameron was wounded in his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and his bladder. Speaking to KUTV, Linden’s mother Golda Barton said that she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a “mental breakdown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is how to deal with people with mental health issues,” she said. “So, you call them, and they’re supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible.”

Barton said she informed officers that her son was not armed and is simply a “kid who doesn’t know how to regulate” his emotions. But according to her, less than five minutes after officers entered her door, she heard them ordering her son to “get down on the ground” followed by several gunshots.

Additionally, Barton said that after officers opened fire, one officer put his hands on his head in disbelief and said, “He’s just a child, what are you doing?”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a statement on Sunday, saying the incident is currently under investigation.

“While the full details of this incident are yet to be released as an investigation takes place, I will say that I am thankful this young boy is alive and no one else was injured,” the statement read. “No matter the circumstances, what happened on Friday night is a tragedy and I expect this investigation to be handled swiftly and transparently for the sake of everyone involved.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I won’t be duped again’: Maine voters can’t wait to send Susan Collins packing

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Maine voters have seemingly grown sick of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressing concerns over President Donald Trump, only to back him at almost every turn.

The GOP senator has long been known as a moderate and won her fourth term, in 2014, with 68 percent of the vote, but the Trump presidency -- and especially her actions during Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation -- has exposed how flimsy that reputation actually is, reported Slate.

“I actually had this grain of hope that [Collins] would see all this information and hear all of this evidence and weigh all of these facts and come to the logical conclusion,” said Karin Leuthy, who researched Kavanaugh's case history and helped compile a brief opposing his nomination. “And when she didn’t, I felt really duped, and ashamed that I had been duped. Since then, I am no longer naïve, and I won’t be duped again.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It is psychological’: Andrew Cuomo unleashes holy hell on Trump for ‘actively trying to kill New York City’

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump "caused the COVID outbreak in New York" and is now "trying to actively kill New York City."

Cuomo made the remarks during his daily COVID-19 briefing, where he blamed the president for refusing to provide funds to state and local governments.

"Not only did he tell New York City to drop dead, Trump is actively trying to kill New York City," the governor charged. "It is personal, I think it is psychological. He is trying to kill New York City."

"Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York," he continued. "That is a fact. It's a fact that he admitted and the CDC admitted and [Dr. Anthony Fauci] admitted."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Liar’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted after The View interview for trying to lecture the Black community

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

The internet unleashed on "The View" for welcoming former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to promote her new book on the show.

Sanders, who toed President Donald Trump's line on Black Lives Matter protests, was fact-checked for her logic that police aren't all to blame because of "bad apples," but protesters are to blame for "bad apples."

https://twitter.com/person_von/status/1303357554957996035

Other viewers were furious that the show allowed Sanders to come on the show because it was assumed she would lie just as she did for the president.

https://twitter.com/scoma60/status/1303358046589128706

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image