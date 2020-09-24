Vatican announces surprise resignation of top cardinal
One of the most influential Vatican cardinals, Angelo Becciu from Italy, resigned his position unexpectedly on Thursday, the Holy See announced without explanation.
“The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the office of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the rights connected to the Cardinalate, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,” a one-line statement late on Thursday said.
After a career as a Vatican emissary, Becciu has worked for the last six years as the Substitute for General Affairs, a role akin as chief of staff which means he sees Pope Francis daily and is one of his most trusted aides.
The 72-year-old was named as a cardinal in summer 2018 and has also had responsibility for the department that oversees beatifications and sainthoods.
His surprise resignation could be a sanction.
He has been linked in the past to an investigation underway within the Vatican over the last year into a property development in the exclusive Chelsea area of London which was paid for with offshore funds and companies.
The process to invest in the scheme to build luxury apartments began in 2014 when Becciu was in the Vatican secretariat, the central bureaucracy of the Holy See.
The Vatican’s police force raided the offices of the secretariat last year to seize financial documents and computers, while five members of staff were suspended.
Becciu defended the purchase at the beginning of the year during an interview.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Why won’t you release all the tapes?’ Nicolle Wallace presses Bob Woodward — but he says Trump lies
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, veteran reporter Bob Woodward said that he has a whopping nine hours of taped conversations with President Donald Trump, but he's uncomfortable releasing them right now because they're filled with lies.
The two were discussing that Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, is basically the de facto chief of staff while also serving as the campaign manager at the same time.
"Jared Kushner shouldn't even have a senior position," said Wallace. "Shouldn't have access to classified information. The CIA denied that application. To your point about nothing shaking Trump voters from Trump, do you believe if they listen to all 18 or 19 of your interviews they might come to the conclusion you came to, that he is -- you conclude he is the wrong man for the job and I guess the second part of that is will you release all your tapes before the election?"
Latest Headlines
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s apartment seized while he was in coma, aide says
Russian authorities seized Alexei Navalny’s Moscow apartment while the opposition leader was still in a coma, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Thursday and linked the move to a tycoon with ties to the Kremlin.
Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged this week from a Berlin hospital where he was treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning.
The 44-year-old collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20 and spent nearly three weeks in a coma. Russian bailiffs announced seizing his share in a Moscow apartment a week after he fell ill on Aug. 27, Yarmysh said in a video statement released Thursday. “It means the apartment can’t be sold, gifted, or mortgaged. That’s when Alexei’s bank accounts were frozen, too,” Navalny’s spokeswoman said.
Breaking Banner
Cop caught on video rolling bicycle over protester’s head is placed on administrative leave
Early Thursday morning, video footage of unrest in the streets of Seattle showed a SPD officer walking the wheels of his bicycle over the head of a protester who was lying in the street. Now, the city has announced that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
"Immediately after being made aware of this incident, SPD activated the Force Investigation Team (FIT) to document and investigate the use of force – as required by policy — and alerted the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), which also responded to the scene," a press release from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office read. "OPA has opened an investigation into the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Following the request from the OPA, the SPD has referred the incident to the King County Sheriff’s Office for a potential criminal investigation."