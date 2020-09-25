Quantcast
Vehicles being used as weapons against protesters is ‘the new normal in 2020’: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN anchor Don Lemon (screengrab)

CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday evening devoted a segment to the rash of incidents in which people have driven through Black Lives Matter protesters in the same manner that killed Heather Heyer at the fatal 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Vehicles used as weapons,” Don Lemon began. “You heard me right, vehicles are being used as weapons against Americans taking to the streets in Black Lives Matter protests in cities across this country.”

CNN correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro reported shocking scenes captured on camera of vehicles running down protesters are “common now.”

University of Chicago doctoral student Ari Weil said he had tracked 104 incidents since late May.

Memes celebrating such assaults have even been spreading among the far right.”

“Don, we’re seeing a lot of things that we call the new normal in 2020, and reporting this story out, I learned just how normal these horrific incidents had become,” McMorris-Santoro said. “There are so, so many of them, including one last night, and it’s really, really scary stuff, Don.”

Watch:

Trump to ignore Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish and appoint Amy Coney Berman: reports

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump intends to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, US media reported Friday, who if confirmed would cement a solid conservative majority on the high court.

The president said this week he will announce his pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, and various media outlets said it would be the 48-year-old conservative judge.

Citing sources close to the process, various media outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, said Trump would nominate Barrett.

If she is confirmed the court would shift to a 6-3 conservative majority.

2020 Election

Trump tells supporters he won’t be ‘stupid’ enough for peaceful transition of power if he loses

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continued to spread debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election during a Friday night campaign rally in Virginia.

Trump argued that it was impossible for him to lose the election, thus concluding he would be "stupid" to hand over power peacefully should he lose.

"We not gonna lose this, except if they cheat," Trump falsely claimed about the 2020 campaign, where he trails Joe Biden in national and battleground polling.

"That's the only way we're gonna lose is if there's, uh, mischief," he argued. "And it will have to be on a big scale."

2020 Election

Kamala’s family ridicules ‘idiot’ Trump for comments on Sen. Harris at Virginia rally

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party vice presidential nominee during a Friday night campaign speech in Newport News, Virginia.

Maya Harris, the sister of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), was pleased that Trump noted the differences between the two VP choices.

Praise the Lord! https://t.co/6B4Z2qxE8a

— Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) September 26, 2020

