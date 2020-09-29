Very nice! ‘Borat’ sequel coming to Amazon Prime
A sequel to the comedy “Borat” has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the streaming platform before November’s US election, a source familiar with the deal told AFP Tuesday.
The movie will see British comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen reprise his cult favorite role as a bumbling and politically incorrect reporter from Kazakhstan, after nearly 15 years.
The 2006 original, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” grossed more than $260 million, winning over critics and spawning endless catchphrases among devoted fans. It even earned an Oscar screenplay nomination.
According to Deadline, the follow-up movie was shot covertly with minimal crew as soon as coronavirus restrictions eased this summer in the US and overseas.
The original saw Cohen’s fictional and homophobic journalist blundering across the US in search of cultural enlightenment — with the joke at the expense of Americans, who nevertheless lapped it up at the box office.
The sequel will again see Cohen “going undercover to get people to reveal their true selves and their often unflattering biases, with only the slightest provocation,” the Deadline report said.
The controversial satirist’s anarchic, gonzo-style comedy has spawned multiple celebrated TV and movie characters such as wannabe rapper Ali G and gay Austrian TV presenter Bruno.
Cohen — who also made the 2012 movie “The Dictator” starring himself as a Moamer Kadhafi-style despot — was recently seen pranking public figures in the TV series “Who is America?”
In one memorable scene from the show, Cohen hoodwinked Republican politicians into endorsing a made-up plan to train preschoolers in how to fire a gun, although the show drew mixed reviews.
Sarah Palin, the former vice-presidential nominee and ex-Alaska governor, slammed the comedian’s “evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor.'”
Cohen plays a leading role in Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-tipped drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” streaming on Netflix next month.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter busted for hate-fueled signs in Biden supporter’s yard saying ‘Black lives only matter when they’re dead’
A supporter of President Donald Trump was busted for throwing racist signs into a family's yard as he drove by.
First Coast News said Tuesday that the man told police he did it out of spite, the report from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
The scene unfolded as a woman witnessed a silver Chrysler 300 with the driver throwing signs into her yard and the yard of her relatives.
2020 Election
Trump suffering ‘pretty evident mental decline’ as his allies try to portray Biden as senile
In a segment that aired on Fox News Tuesday, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson peddled the conspiracy theory that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is so senile he can only speak one sentence at a time and needs a teleprompter to sound coherent when doing so.
"Something is going on with this man at this point. I mean, they keep him locked away for 90 percent of the time," Jackson said in the segment. "And then when they have a little window where they think he might not be able to put a few sentences together, they break him out, they have him read from a teleprompter. I think it's completely reasonable to ask if he's being medicated...because he has had a few times where he's come out and he's looked a little bit more energetic than he's typically looked over the last few months..."
Latest Headlines
Defying EU ultimatum, British MPs approve post-Brexit bill
British lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a bill to regulate the UK's internal market after Brexit, defying a looming EU ultimatum as the two sides entered a final week of tense talks.
Despite deep disquiet even from some members of the ruling Conservatives, the House of Commons passed the bill by 340 votes to 256.
Senior minister Michael Gove said the bill was "vitally important" to ensure smooth trade among the UK's four constituent nations, dismissing vociferous objections from Scottish pro-independence MPs as "stories to scare children at bedtime".
The government rejected warnings that the bill could imperil peace in Northern Ireland after US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Mick Mulvaney, conceded that it could leave the province's Good Friday Agreement "at risk".