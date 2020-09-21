Video shows driver stopping next to protesters and pulling out a gun – police say he is the victim

A woman who was arrested on Friday for pointing a gun at a motorist during a protest Louisville, Kentucky, but witnesses are saying that it was the person in the car who pulled a gun first, WDRB reports.
Video footage from a police helicopter shows Robin Ash pointing a gun at the driver. Ash now faces charges of “wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.”
But this Sunday, protesters who were on the scene say Ash acted in self-defense.
“This man, whose name I do not know, was allowed to leave the scene after he threatened dozens of protesters with his gun,” said Tyra Walker, the co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
“What do you do when somebody threatens you with a gun? You know, you run or you defend – fight or flight,” said Sheri Wright, who posted video of the incident on her Facebook page. “So I’m not going to knock anyone who felt her life was threatened, because I certainly felt my life was threatened, as did everyone there.”
Watch helicopter footage of the incident below:
