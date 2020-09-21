Quantcast
Video shows driver stopping next to protesters and pulling out a gun – police say he is the victim

1 min ago

A woman who was arrested on Friday for pointing a gun at a motorist during a protest Louisville, Kentucky, but witnesses are saying that it was the person in the car who pulled a gun first, WDRB reports.

Video footage from a police helicopter shows Robin Ash pointing a gun at the driver. Ash now faces charges of “wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.”

But this Sunday, protesters who were on the scene say Ash acted in self-defense.

“This man, whose name I do not know, was allowed to leave the scene after he threatened dozens of protesters with his gun,” said Tyra Walker, the co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

“What do you do when somebody threatens you with a gun? You know, you run or you defend – fight or flight,” said Sheri Wright, who posted video of the incident on her Facebook page. “So I’m not going to knock anyone who felt her life was threatened, because I certainly felt my life was threatened, as did everyone there.”

Watch helicopter footage of the incident below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump kicks out more health department staff as pandemic reaches 200,000 deaths

17 mins ago

September 21, 2020

Two more public health staffers are out as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and President Donald Trump clashes with doctors and experts about the virus.

Politico reported Monday that the move comes after HHS spokesman Michael Caputo took a leave of absence after posting a bizarre rant on Facebook and allegations that Trump has gone to war with the Food and Drug Administration.

Prehistoric desert footprints are earliest evidence for Homo sapiens on Arabian Peninsula

27 mins ago

September 21, 2020

Humanity originated on the African continent at least 300,000 years ago. We know from fossil evidence in southern Greece and the Levant (modern-day Israel) that some early members of our species expanded beyond Africa around 200,000 years ago, and again between 120,000 to 90,000 years ago. They likely travelled through the Sinai peninsula, which formed the only land bridge connecting the continent of Africa to the rest of the world, before moving north into a landscape with a Mediterranean climate.

Disney’s Mulan is more socially conservative than the Mulan story told in the 17th century

36 mins ago

September 21, 2020

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan was released recently amid much controversy. Accusations of Disney bowing to the Chinese Communist Party emerged when the trailer was released.

Many were outraged to learn the movie was partially filmed in Xinjiang, where at least one million Uighurs have been forced into internment camps. They also objected to actress Liu Yifei’s reported support of the Hong Kong police during the 2019 protests.

