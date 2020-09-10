Vinyl sales surpass CD revenue, first time since 1980s
Vinyl records are outselling compact discs in the United States for the first time in more than 30 years, according to an industry report released Thursday.
Music fans dropped $232.1 million on records in the first half of 2020, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, far surpassing the $129.9 million spent on CDs.
Vinyl sales contributed 62 percent of total physical music media revenues — which dropped 23 percent year-on-year, a decline the RIAA attributed to the coronavirus pandemic’s shutdown of music venues and stores.
Nevertheless vinyl’s numbers marked a turning point for the retro darling whose resurgence was fueled for years by collectors and hipsters nostalgic for side A and side B.
But physical records remain niche: the RIAA said streaming accounted for 85 percent of revenue in 2020’s first six months, much of which saw most Americans holed up at home to halt the spread of Covid-19.
Streaming music revenue spiked 12 percent to $4.8 billion in the first half of 2020, the RIAA said, as platform users appeared increasingly willing to pay for subscription services.
The number of paid subscriptions at services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon soared to 72 million, up 24 percent compared to the first half average for 2019.
Woodward: Trump’s former spy chief thought he didn’t understand the difference between the truth and a lie
Obviously, politicians aren’t always honest. They spin, and sometimes lie outright. But Donald Trump, who once told reporters that his supporters had gotten soaked waiting for him in the rain on a day when there was no precipitation in the area, is in a league of his own. Through July 9, The Washington Post had tallied 20,055 “false or misleading claims” Trump had made in his 1,267 days in office, which averages out to just under 16 per day. That isn’t easy to do.
US Senate Democrats block slim COVID-19 relief bill
US Senate Democrats blocked a pared-down coronavirus relief package Thursday, calling it "beyond insufficient" to help millions of suffering Americans and raising the prospect that no new aid will be approved until after November's presidential election.
The bill in the Republican-led Senate fell short on a party line procedural vote, 52 to 47. It needed 60 votes to overcome blocking tactics in the 100-member chamber.
The measure is a dramatic reduction from the $3 trillion bill that the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed in May but was never taken up by the Senate.
Police show up to Black man’s funeral and declare it to be a ‘riot’
Tameka Cheers' 23-year-old son died in a car crash after a high-speed chase with Ohio state troopers last month.
The funeral for Charles Pierre-Louis was held on Tuesday with over 100 family members in attendance. According to Cheers, things were going fine until police showed up and pulled out guns, tasers and even police dogs. Five family members were arrested, according to News 5 Cleveland.
"Just because you see a bunch of Black children and family members and elders don’t mean it's a problem,” Cheers said. “We were celebrating my son's journey through this life.”