#ViolentTrump trends as new ad exposes Donald Trump’s America
A new anti-Trump ad from the Really American PAC shows the violence in Donald Trump’s America, violence fueled by President Trump’s words.
The video shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly denouncing violence.
It also shows then-nominee Donald Trump from his 2016 nomination address, saying: “The irresponsible rhetoric of our President, who has used the pulpit of the Presidency to divide us by race and color, has made America a more dangerous environment than frankly I have ever seen.”
Those words, it turns out, were prophetic. Or a promise.
And it shows candidate Trump fueling the fires of violence.
“Part of the problem is nobody wants to hurt each other anymore,” Trump is shown saying.
“Knock the crap out of ’em, would you?” Trump is shown saying.
It also reminds voters there have been dozens of documented acts of hate violence where the perpetrators directly pointed to Donald Trump as their motivation.
Take a look at the ad that’s already garnered close to 200,000 views in just 90 minutes:
NEW VIDEO: The irresponsible rhetoric of our President, who has used the pulpit of the Presidency to divide us , has made America a more dangerous environment than anything we have ever seen
He is #ViolentTrump. pic.twitter.com/SjMqgCuzE4
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 3, 2020
