Viral videos show Trump wandering aimlessly and his billboard getting destroyed – but they are fake

Two videos related to President Donald Trump have gone viral over the Labor Day weekend. But neither video is an accurate representation of reality.

One video, which quickly gained more than a quarter of a million views after being shared on Twitter, appears to show an entire billboard for Trump’s 2020 campaign being pulled down and destroyed.

Your Labor Day moment of Zen: Trump going down. You’re welcome… pic.twitter.com/KwSRtHd7Mh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 7, 2020

But the video has been manipulated. The original version of the video, uploaded to YouTube in 2015, shows an advertisement for BFGoodrich Tires.

A second video, which has racked up more than 2 million views on Twitter, purports to show the president wandering aimlessly. The man who posted the video claims it is evidence of “frontotemporal dementia.”

Trump was simply walking back to wait for FLOTUS here This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views https://t.co/kJN0rBrrIq pic.twitter.com/QXmOlkEkTt — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 7, 2020

But a longer version of the video, from 2019, shows Trump is walking towards his wife Melania before they depart in a helicopter.

First, video is from August 2019. Second, video is edited to remove Melania Trump and claim that Donald Trump is suffering from some disease. In reality, the President points out the puddle to the First Lady, before they move on toward Marine One. https://t.co/TxHJK0gGoD https://t.co/ft3LFxpJrA pic.twitter.com/EtniFWOWb4 — Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) September 7, 2020