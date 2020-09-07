Quantcast
Viral videos show Trump wandering aimlessly and his billboard getting destroyed – but they are fake

1 min ago

Two videos related to President Donald Trump have gone viral over the Labor Day weekend. But neither video is an accurate representation of reality.

One video, which quickly gained more than a quarter of a million views after being shared on Twitter, appears to show an entire billboard for Trump’s 2020 campaign being pulled down and destroyed.

But the video has been manipulated. The original version of the video, uploaded to YouTube in 2015, shows an advertisement for BFGoodrich Tires.

A second video, which has racked up more than 2 million views on Twitter, purports to show the president wandering aimlessly. The man who posted the video claims it is evidence of “frontotemporal dementia.”

But a longer version of the video, from 2019, shows Trump is walking towards his wife Melania before they depart in a helicopter.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
