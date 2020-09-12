Quantcast
U.S. News

Washington state’s wildfires have destroyed more than 626,000 acres, 181 homes

Published

1 min ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Wildfires have torched at least 626,982 acres in Washington state, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.“And these are just the active fires, not the ones that have already been contained and where recovery continues,” Inslee said in a Friday news conference.As of Friday, he said, there are 14 large active fires in the state.Meanwhile, approximately 181 homes across Washington have been lost in the fires, with 377 structures overall destroyed, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.Those stark numbers — which also include the death this week of a chi... (more…)

