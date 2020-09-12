Washington state’s wildfires have destroyed more than 626,000 acres, 181 homes
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Wildfires have torched at least 626,982 acres in Washington state, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.“And these are just the active fires, not the ones that have already been contained and where recovery continues,” Inslee said in a Friday news conference.As of Friday, he said, there are 14 large active fires in the state.Meanwhile, approximately 181 homes across Washington have been lost in the fires, with 377 structures overall destroyed, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.Those stark numbers — which also include the death this week of a chi…
WATCH: George Conway walks through Trump’s ‘9 for 9’ symptoms of mental instability
In a clip that was not included in the upcoming documentary #UNFIT that explores Donald Trump's mental instability as evidenced by his actions since he became president, George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, reads from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to explain what is wrong with his wife's boss.
As the film’s director Dan Partland explained to The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, "The important thing to recognize about behavioral disorders is that they can be diagnosed through observation alone. There is no need to probe the depths of someone’s soul to determine if they meet the criteria for a behavioral disorder. The DSM is written in plain English and can be easily understood by lay-people.”
In text messages, Eric Trump expressed gratitude for Mayor Lightfoot’s call during Chicago unrest
CHICAGO — As civil unrest surged across the country and Chicago at the end of May, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called President Donald Trump’s son Eric to express her support, according to text messages he sent her.Lightfoot referenced the texts last month, after President Donald Trump made an issue of her decision to raise the downtown bridges following a second round of looting. At a Wisconsin event, Trump said Lightfoot “literally raised up the drawbridges to prevent hordes of rioters from ransacking the city.”In response, Lightfoot said, “One of the bridges we put up is near Trump Tower because o... (more…)