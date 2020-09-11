WATCH: Anthony Fauci sneaks in a slam of Trump during MSNBC interview

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday suggested it was “not a good thing” for President Donald Trump to downplay the threat of COVID-19.
During an interview on MSNBC, Fauci was asked about a new recording from journalist Bob Woodward, in which Trump admitted he was downplaying the novel coronavirus outbreak despite knowing that it was “deadly stuff.”
“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in with Woodward in February. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, did not directly address Trump’s comments. But he did say that he had “some disagreements” with what comes out of White House.
“I can’t have any explanation for the conversations between the author of the book, Bob Woodward, and the president. So, I mean, I can’t comment more on that, except to say, yes, when you downplay something that’s really a threat, that is not a good thing,” he added.
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain hasn't publicly committed to voting for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, and she asked fellow Republican John Kasich how he reconciled his decision.
The former Ohio governor has endorsed Biden and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention, but McCain still hasn't decided whether she'll vote for the Democratic family friend instead of backing some other candidate against the president -- who she vowed not to back.
"Governor, I actually have been looking forward to having you on to ask this question because you know my family," she said. "I was raised with a certain set of values and principles and I was raised conservative. I've only gotten more conservative as I've gotten older, and I'm almost nine months pregnant."
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Both White House occupants were "clearly," as some noticed, unable to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning's 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye
President Donald Trump's effort to spur more hiring by issuing an executive order deferring payroll taxes has so far been a massive flop, and even some states run by Republicans are staying away from it.
The Washington Post reports that both small and large businesses are opting to not take advantage of the tax deferral because they know they'll simply have to pay the money back later, despite the fact that Trump has assured them that he will forgive the money owed if he wins the 2020 presidential election.