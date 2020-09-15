WATCH: Anti-masker fights with cops as they forcibly remove him from school board meeting

A man who attended a school board meeting in South Dakota while refusing to wear a mask was forcibly removed by police this Monday, Mitchell Republic reports.

Video of the incident shows the man initially resisting the two officers before they escorted him out of the Mitchell Board of Education meeting. Before he was escorted out, he was repeatedly asked to wear a mask. In the video, the man is heard telling officers, “you’re going to have to drag me out.”

“You are sowing discord in our communities at every level,” the man yelled.

Watch video of the incident below: