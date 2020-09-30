WATCH: Biden calls Trump a ‘national embarrassment’ after trainwreck first debate

Mincing no words at his Alliance, Ohio campaign stop post-debate, Joe Biden slammed his political opponent Donald J. Trump over his Tuesday night performance.

“He did what I expected him to do last night. He announced what he was going to do,” Biden said from the podium. “I think the phrase was, ‘Now I can become really vicious,’ I think that was his phrase at some point. Look, last night reinforced to me why I got in this race in the first place.”

Biden then referenced Trump as an anti-American treasure.

“Trump’s constant disregard and unwillingness to speak to COVID and the fact that 205,000 people have already died and over 7 million are infected and it’s likely to get worse – he didn’t want to talk about it at all,” Biden said. “In terms of election legitimacy, he made it clear he didn’t think this was going to be – if he lost – it wouldn’t a legitimate election. He’s already began to plant seeds of doubt in the legitimacy of this election. No other president [has] ever done that before.”

Biden continued, “And his dog whistle to white supremacy, when asked if he’d condemn white supremacy, he said he didn’t say a word, and then when I said, ‘Well, how about the Proud Boys?’ which is a white supremacy group, he said, ‘Well, I just told them to stand down and stand ready.’ Stand down and stand ready based on the outcome of the election? And last night, I think, was a wake-up call for all Americans.”

Biden said he tried speaking directly to the camera and to the American people throughout the debate.

“Trump has no plans, no ideas,” Biden said.

He said Trump tried for 90 minutes to distract, but that it “didn’t work.”

“He not only attacked me constantly and my family, but he attacked the moderator. And again on his tweets this morning or last night. I just hope there’s a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the question without interruption.”

Biden said he “could understand” why first-time voters might be turned off from voting in the 2020 election.

“I kind of thought at one point, and maybe I shouldn’t say this, but the President of the United States conducted himself the way he did…I think it was just a national embarrassment.”