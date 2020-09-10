Quantcast
WATCH: Biden campaign spent 'nearly $900,000' to run ad during NFL season kickoff

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden (Facebook)

On Thursday, the National Football League season officially kicked off, with the Houston Texans playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

The was an awkward moment before the game even started with Kansas City fans in the stadium started booing both teams for locking arms during a moment of silence for racial equality. The fans were blasted as “classless trash” for booing equality.

The Joe Biden campaign spent big money to purchase a 30-second add during the game.

According to the media tracking Twitter account @MediumBuying, the ads were selling for nearly $900,000.

