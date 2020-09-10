WATCH: Biden campaign spent ‘nearly $900,000’ to run ad during NFL season kickoff

On Thursday, the National Football League season officially kicked off, with the Houston Texans playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

The was an awkward moment before the game even started with Kansas City fans in the stadium started booing both teams for locking arms during a moment of silence for racial equality. The fans were blasted as “classless trash” for booing equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joe Biden campaign spent big money to purchase a 30-second add during the game.

According to the media tracking Twitter account @MediumBuying, the ads were selling for nearly $900,000.

The Biden campaign airs ad nationally during Texans-Chiefs tonight on NBC. 30-second in-game spots were going for nearly $900K — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) September 11, 2020

Here's the 60-second spot that ran — pic.twitter.com/sJJTl6Umw0 — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) September 11, 2020