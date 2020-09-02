WATCH: Bill Barr busted by Wolf Blitzer after he lies that Jacob Blake was ‘armed’ during police encounter

On Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr sat for an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer — and got caught in a lie about the Jacob Blake shooting.
“How do you think African-American parents around the country explain to their kids what exactly happened to Jacob Blake, for example, and why that police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes?” asked Blitzer.
“I’m not going to talk about the Blake case … it’s different than the Floyd case,” said Barr. “Floyd was subdued, incapacitated, in handcuffs, and wasn’t armed. In the Jacob case, he was in the process of committing a felony, and he was armed. So that’s the difference.”
“His family says he wasn’t armed,” interjected Blitzer. “There may have been a knife in the car, but he wasn’t armed when he was shot.”
“I stated what I believe is to be the difference,” said Barr. “I don’t want to talk about him as if they’re interchangeable. Now I did say that I do think that there appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African-Americans feel that they’re treated when they’re stopped by police frequently as suspects before they are treated as citizens. I don’t think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism in police departments or in most police officers. I think the same kind of behavior is done by African-American police officers.”
Watch below:
