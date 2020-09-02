WATCH: Bill Barr falsely claims it’s ‘very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer’

Attorney General Bill Barr is claiming it is “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”

The Attorney General made his exceptionally false remarks on CNN Wednesday afternoon, during which he also claimed it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men.”

The nation’s top law enforcement officer also suggested that Black men are treated differently but that racism was not the reason.

“If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination,” Barr insisted.

“I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” he also said.

The Attorney General’s remarks have caused of storm of anger online.

Watch:

Attorney General Bill Barr: “It’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.” pic.twitter.com/0eVlFvG7Fg — The Recount (@therecount) September 2, 2020

In total, “1,022 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year,” The Washington Post reports.

“Although half of the people shot and killed by police are White, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.”