Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Bob Woodward grilled on HBO about Trump supporters being disconnected from reality on COVID

Published

1 min ago

on

Journalist Bob Woodward on HBO (screengrab)

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward was taken to task for failing to warn Americans that Donald Trump’s public statements on coronavirus were the exact opposite of what he actually believed.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan interviewed Woodwood on “Axios on HBO” for an episode that aired on Monday.

Swan noted Woodward recorded Trump admitting that COVID was dangerous on March 19th, but instead of immediately warning America by publishing the bombshell, he saved it for his book Rage — which was published on September 15th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodward claimed that the world already knew the facts on coronavirus by the 19th of March, but Swan pushed back and pointed out that many of Trump’s supporters ignore reality and instead trust Trump — even when his views are not backed up by science or reality.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It was all a hoax’: NYT destroys Trump’s claims of business success — in second blockbuster on his taxes

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's tax returns have resulted in a second bombshell story by The New York Times.

"From the back seat of a stretch limousine heading to meet the first contestants for his new TV show “The Apprentice,” Donald J. Trump bragged that he was a billionaire who had overcome financial hardship. 'I used my brain, I used my negotiating skills and I worked it all out,” he told viewers. “Now, my company is bigger than it ever was and stronger than it ever was.' It was all a hoax," the newspaper reported Monday evening.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign accused of ‘laundering’ 170 million — companies linked to Brad Parscale are implicated: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

The Trump campaign may be in legal hot water after a new complaint accused the organization of money laundering.

"The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission Tuesday accusing the Trump campaign of “laundering” $170 million through numerous companies, some with connections to former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale," Forbes reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Financial knucklehead’ Trump owes the public six key answers on his tax schemes: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Daily Beast, columnist Martin Sheil outlined six of the critical questions raised by the New York Times bombshell report about President Donald Trump's tax returns.

"The financial predicament that the Times outlines in regard to financial knucklehead Trump is only one of many questions that require some serious answers as the presidential election nears," wrote Sheil.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE