WATCH: Buffalo police order Black woman not to walk on same side of the street as slur-shouting white men

A Black business owner in Buffalo, New York was told that she could not walk on the same side of the street as a group of white men.

Video of the incident was live streamed on Facebook by Nikita Williams, who said that she was trying to walk to her business, which is on the same side of the street as the M.T. Pockets bar.

The live stream begins with a group of white men surrounding Williams and telling her that Black lives “don’t matter to us.”

“Take your camera, stick it up your f*cking a** and get over there,” one man says, pointing to the other side of the street.

The man then calls on police officers to “remove this antagonizer.”

A white officer approaches Williams and asks, “Are you part of this establishment?”

“I’m going to have to ask you to walk over here,” the officer says, forcing Williams to the other side of the street.

“Tell your mama, you’re coming home,” one of the white men chides.

“That’s racial discrimination,” one bystander complains to the line of police, who decline to respond.

“It’s city property, we know that,” Williams points out.

She goes on to explain that a Black Lives Matter march had taken place on the street earlier in the day.

“They are telling me I can’t walk down the sidewalk, the same sidewalk that I have a business on, right there at the corner,” Williams says.

“That guy right there,” she adds, pointing to one white man. “He said, ‘N*ggers don’t matter.’ He actually pushed me and tried to block my camera.”

As Williams spoke, the white men could be heard shouting racial slurs from across the street.

“So the police are protecting the business owners that are shouting obscenities to the protesters,” she notes. “I find that very interesting. However, I’m not surprised.”

According to WGRZ, the Erie County Department of Health launched an investigation into M.T. Pockets after video of the incident went viral.

Watch the video below.

“Go back to the East Side.” “Get a job.” N-word “lover.” (They said the real word; I will not) “Suck a black d—-.” “Night rider.” “You’re a traitor and a piece of shit.” These are some of the things people on the patio at MT Pockets yelled to protestors pic.twitter.com/HV2fD6bmkQ — Ali Ingersoll (@Ali_IngNews) September 1, 2020