Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Buffalo police order Black woman not to walk on same side of the street as slur-shouting white men

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police force Black woman not to walk on sidewalk with white men (Nikita Williams/Facebook)

A Black business owner in Buffalo, New York was told that she could not walk on the same side of the street as a group of white men.

Video of the incident was live streamed on Facebook by Nikita Williams, who said that she was trying to walk to her business, which is on the same side of the street as the M.T. Pockets bar.

The live stream begins with a group of white men surrounding Williams and telling her that Black lives “don’t matter to us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take your camera, stick it up your f*cking a** and get over there,” one man says, pointing to the other side of the street.

The man then calls on police officers to “remove this antagonizer.”

A white officer approaches Williams and asks, “Are you part of this establishment?”

“I’m going to have to ask you to walk over here,” the officer says, forcing Williams to the other side of the street.

“Tell your mama, you’re coming home,” one of the white men chides.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s racial discrimination,” one bystander complains to the line of police, who decline to respond.

“It’s city property, we know that,” Williams points out.

She goes on to explain that a Black Lives Matter march had taken place on the street earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are telling me I can’t walk down the sidewalk, the same sidewalk that I have a business on, right there at the corner,” Williams says.

“That guy right there,” she adds, pointing to one white man. “He said, ‘N*ggers don’t matter.’ He actually pushed me and tried to block my camera.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Williams spoke, the white men could be heard shouting racial slurs from across the street.

“So the police are protecting the business owners that are shouting obscenities to the protesters,” she notes. “I find that very interesting. However, I’m not surprised.”

According to WGRZ, the Erie County Department of Health launched an investigation into M.T. Pockets after video of the incident went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving GOP lawmaker endorses shooting Black demonstrators — and Facebook removes his post

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who made waves last year during impeachment hearings by hollering about socialism and "unborn life in the womb," found himself at the center of yet another controversy this week.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that Higgins wrote a Facebook post about shooting armed Black demonstrators that the social networking site removed for violating its policies against advocating for violence.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McConnell slammed for ‘skinny’ COVID-19 stimulus that ‘won’t help anyone’ except vulnerable GOP senators

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Writing for Intelligencer this Wednesday, Ed Kilgore says that Republicans are giving Democrats all the leverage they need in regards to the HEALS Act — the trillion-dollar proposal Republicans unveiled but did not vote on in late July. Now, Mitch McConnell hopes to vote on a “skinny stimulus” -- a measure that is "purely and simply an effort to thread the needle within the Republican conference," Kilgore writes.

McConnell's plan will not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, which has garnered some pushback from those within his own party.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Minnesota biker becomes first COVID-19 fatality linked to Sturgis rally

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

A Minnesota biker became the first COVID-19 fatality linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The motorcycle enthusiast, who was in his 60s and had underlying conditions, had been hospitalized in intensive care for several weeks after attending the 10-day event in South Dakota, reported the Washington Post.

At least 260 cases in 11 states have been directly linked to the event, according to the newspaper's survey of health departments, but epidemiologists believe that is a significant undercount because many attendees resist testing and contact tracing.

Continue Reading
 
 