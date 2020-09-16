Quantcast
Watch: CNN host slams Fox News as ‘state TV’ after Laura Ingraham’s calls ABC Trump town hall an ‘ambush’

Published

1 min ago

on

John King (CNN/sreen grab)

After President Donald Trump answered questions from U.S. voters and moderator George Stephanopoulos at an ABC News townhall event in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, September 15, Trump supporters were quick to describe it as a gotcha event — including Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who considered the townhall an “ambush.” But the following day on CNN, host John King found Ingraham’s claim laughable and described Fox News as “state TV.”

During the townhall, Trump answered questions on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to racial justice.

“On Fox News, Laura Ingraham called this an ‘ambush’ by ABC,” King told reporter Josh Dawsey. “Yeah, ABC put the president of the United States, the leader of democracy, in a room with voters — where he had to answer questions from his citizens. I guess Fox News considers that an ambush. Does the Trump campaign think they should do more of this or, after last night, keep him away from voters?”

Dawsey responded that Trump’s campaign is trying to “reintroduce him to voters in different scenes” and “draw a contrast with Joe Biden” — adding, “I don’t think the advisers that I talked to around the president necessarily saw it as an ambush or a bad evening, even though his answers on coronavirus were not particularly helpful to the president…. The ambush sentiment that you mentioned is not one that I heard commonly cheered in Trumpworld.”

King interjected, “Just on state TV, not from Trumpland itself.”

Watch the video below:

REVEALED: GOP election officials held secret voter fraud meetings with discredited right-wing lawyer

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Starting in early spring, as the coronavirus took hold, a conservative lawyer at the forefront of raising alarms about voting by mail held multiple private briefings exclusively for Republican state election officials, according to previously unreported public records.

The lawyer, the Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky, is a leading purveyor of the notion that voter fraud is rampant, claims that have been largely discredited.

Among the participants in these meetings has been an official from the office of Georgia’s secretary of state; the secretary, Brad Raffensperger, recently elevated concerns about voter fraud by contending that 1,000 Georgians had voted twice in elections this year.

‘Herd developed’: Trump’s death cult would rather get COVID-19 than admit they were wrong

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Donald Trump was doing spectacularly bad science again, this time during a town hall in Philadelphia hosted by ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday night. The event went about as well for the president as anyone who has been awake during the past four years could have predicted, which raises the important question: Wasn't his new campaign manager supposed to be competent?

Activism

‘It’s verboten?’ Newt Gingrich cries out after Fox News cuts him off for blaming violence on George Soros

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

A Fox News panel shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on Wednesday after he tried to blame George Soros for violent protests in America.

Gingrich brought up the liberal billionaire's name during a discussion about the cost of violence linked to anti-police protests.

"Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up," Gingrich opined. "Progressive district attorney are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros' money and they are a major cause of the violence we're seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the streets."

