WATCH: ‘Conservative, pro-life’ voter demands Trump explain why he threw vulnerable people ‘under the bus’ in pandemic

At President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania town hall, his first question came from Paul Tubiana, a 2016 Trump voter from the Philadelphia area who felt the president had abandoned people like him in the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mr. President, I voted for you in 2016,” said Tubiana. “I’m conservative, pro-life and diabetic. I’ve had to dodge people who don’t care about social distancing and wearing face masks. I thought you were doing a good job with the pandemic response until about May 1. Then you took your foot off the gas pedal. Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Well, we really didn’t, Paul,” said Trump. “We’ve worked very hard on the pandemic. We’ve worked very hard. It came off from China, they should have never let it happen. And if you look at what we’ve done with ventilators and now frankly with vaccines, we’re very close to having a vaccine. If you want to know the truth, the previous administration would have taken, perhaps years to have a vaccine because of the FDA and all the approvals, and we’re within weeks of getting it, you know, could be three weeks, four weeks, but we think we have it, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, great companies and they are very, very close.”
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
At President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania town hall, his first question came from Paul Tubiana, a 2016 Trump voter from the Philadelphia area who felt the president had abandoned people like him in the coronavirus pandemic.
"Mr. President, I voted for you in 2016," said Tubiana. "I'm conservative, pro-life and diabetic. I've had to dodge people who don't care about social distancing and wearing face masks. I thought you were doing a good job with the pandemic response until about May 1. Then you took your foot off the gas pedal. Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?"
President Donald Trump sat down with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos for a town all even titled, "The President and the People" on Tuesday.
Shortly before the broadcast time, ABC News released a video teasing the event.
As Trump was rambling about how preexisting conditions would be part of a forthcoming GOP health care plan, he falsely stated that Democrats would not protect preexisting conditions, at which point Stephanopoulos stepped in.
"Mr. President, I have to stop you there," Stephanopoulos said.
The moderator pointing out that Joe Biden is against Medicare for All.