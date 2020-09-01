Quantcast
WATCH: Devin Nunes mocked for his fear of fictional cows while wearing a chin-mask aboard an airplane

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes fails at properly wearing a mask while aboard an airplane (screengrab)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was spotted failing to properly wear a COVID-19 mask aboard an airplane on Tuesday.

Video of posted to Twitter appears to show the person filming the video mocking the California Republican, who was in first-class.

“Seen any cows lately?” she asks, referring to the controversial lawsuit that the lawmaker filed against a fictional cow that goes by @DevinCow on Twitter.

“Moooooooooooooooooo,” she said, mimicking a bovine’s sound. “Mooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”


