WATCH: Devin Nunes mocked for his fear of fictional cows while wearing a chin-mask aboard an airplane

Longtime Melania Trump confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of the new tell-all book Melania and Me, was interviewed by the host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday and made the bombshell revelation that she has tapes.

Maddow noted that there has been reporting that Winston Wolkoff may have recorded conversations with the first lady.

"Can you comment on that at all?" Maddow asked.

"So, Rachel, I -- I haven't commented on this in the past," she replied. "And one of the reasons why I'm going to share this with you this evening is because I've been accused of taping my friend, as the White House said, and how horrible of a human being I am for doing that."