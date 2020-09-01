WATCH: Devin Nunes mocked for his fear of fictional cows while wearing a chin-mask aboard an airplane
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was spotted failing to properly wear a COVID-19 mask aboard an airplane on Tuesday.
Video of posted to Twitter appears to show the person filming the video mocking the California Republican, who was in first-class.
“Seen any cows lately?” she asks, referring to the controversial lawsuit that the lawmaker filed against a fictional cow that goes by @DevinCow on Twitter.
“Moooooooooooooooooo,” she said, mimicking a bovine’s sound. “Mooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”
Antifa Airlines full of thugs and anarchist mooing at everyone's favorite CA rep.
I'm shocked he survived the angry mob. 😅😅😅
I would also like to ask who paid for the 1st class flight ticket and why he was wearing the mask around his neck? pic.twitter.com/z7rtVdfhNY
— Jamie Carter #ThugProtestor and #NastyWoman (@JCTheResistance) September 1, 2020