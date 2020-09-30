WATCH: GOP senator flops as he tries to corner Comey at Senate hearing – and then gets shut down by Lindsey Graham
GOP Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana appeared to be tongue-tied during Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary hearing with former FBI Director James Comey. And overly fascinated with his interests and career choices.
“I mean, you’re a smart guy,” Kennedy said. “You’re investigating…now you’re investigating the republican nominee for president of the United States. Okay, you’ve already finished with the democratic nominee. Now it’s the republican nominee and [stuttering] you got a FISA warrant [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act], which was a lie. And you say, well, you’re head of the FBI. Didn’t you check? Didn’t you go, ‘Hey guys, this is the nominee for president of the United States. Let’s sit down and talk about what’s your evidence.’ You never did that?”
“Senator, we were never investigating a candidate – republican candidate Mr. Trump,” answered former FBI Director James Comey. “This is about a surveillance warrant on someone who is no longer associated with the campaign.”
“You got his name out of the White Pages?” Kennedy retorted.
“Whose name?” Comey asked.
“And then with General [Michael] Flynn, you’ve wrapped up your investigation, but you’ve decided to take one more shot,” Kennedy added. Sally Yates said you went rogue. Isn’t that accurate?”
To which Comey responded, “It is not accurate.”
“Well, why would she say that?” Kennedy asked. “She sure didn’t compliment you. I was sitting right here bigger than Dallas listening to her. She said you went rogue.”
“So you’re asking me what she meant by that?” Comey asked.
“Yeah, what do you think about that?” Kennedy clapped back.
“I think she was disappointed that I didn’t coordinate the Flynn interview with her in advance and I understood her concern about that,” Comey answered. “I think she understood my explanation afterwards as to why I used my authority, which I had, to do it without coordinating.”
To which Kennedy then asked, “But you don’t like attention?”
Comey said, “I stand by my earlier answer. I love attention from my grandchildren and my children and my wife. And the rest of it, I could let politicians have it.”
Kennedy asked if the two could “agree that the FBI is the premiere law enforcement agency in all of human history?”
“I think so, at the risk of offending DEA, I think so,” answered Comey.
Kennedy then asked Comey what he would have chosen career-wise if he had made a different choice in life. Say, a driving instructor. “Don’t you think the FBI would be better off?”
“I didn’t pursue a career at the FBI,” Comey said. “I was very happily teaching at Columbia when I was asked to become FBI director…”
That’s when Lindsey Graham chimed in with “that’s enough.”
2020 Election
WATCH: GOP senator flops as he tries to corner Comey at Senate hearing – and then gets shut down by Lindsey Graham
GOP Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana appeared to be tongue-tied during Wednesday's Senate Judiciary hearing with former FBI Director James Comey. And overly fascinated with his interests and career choices.
"I mean, you're a smart guy," Kennedy said. "You're investigating...now you're investigating the republican nominee for president of the United States. Okay, you've already finished with the democratic nominee. Now it's the republican nominee and [stuttering] you got a FISA warrant [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act], which was a lie. And you say, well, you're head of the FBI. Didn't you check? Didn't you go, 'Hey guys, this is the nominee for president of the United States. Let's sit down and talk about what's your evidence.' You never did that?"
2020 Election
Commission on Presidential Debates vows changes after Trump spends 90 minutes interrupting Biden
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday put out a highly unusual notice about making changes to debate formats just hours after President Donald Trump spent a good chunk of Tuesday night's 90-minute debate interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the commission said. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."
The commission also thanked Fox News' Chris Wallace for showing "professionalism and skill" and promised that future debate moderators would have "additional tools to maintain order" at the remaining debates.
2020 Election
WATCH: Biden calls Trump a ‘national embarrassment’ after trainwreck first debate
Mincing no words at his Alliance, Ohio campaign stop post-debate, Joe Biden slammed his political opponent Donald J. Trump over his Tuesday night performance.
"He did what I expected him to do last night. He announced what he was going to do," Biden said from the podium. "I think the phrase was, 'Now I can become really vicious,' I think that was his phrase at some point. Look, last night reinforced to me why I got in this race in the first place."
Biden then referenced Trump as an anti-American treasure.
"Trump's constant disregard and unwillingness to speak to COVID and the fact that 205,000 people have already died and over 7 million are infected and it's likely to get worse - he didn't want to talk about it at all," Biden said. "In terms of election legitimacy, he made it clear he didn't think this was going to be - if he lost - it wouldn't a legitimate election. He's already began to plant seeds of doubt in the legitimacy of this election. No other president [has] ever done that before."