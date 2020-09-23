Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Larry Kudlow caught faking economic data to make Trump’s economy look stable

Published

2 mins ago

on

Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Trade and economic adviser to President Donald Trump Larry Kudlow stepped into the press conference Wednesday to try and invent economic numbers that made his presidency look better than it actually is.

For weeks, Kudlow has claimed a “V-shaped” recovery was happening, but with 30 million Americans still out of work and evictions still moving forward despite the holds Trump claimed he placed on it, the economy is only looking good for wealthy people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudlow trotted out a chart showing the people in poverty under former President Barack Obama and how it has changed under Trump. The problem, however, is that the chart only showed what life was like before Trump’s failed response to COVID-19 destroyed the country.

“What’s the number post-pandemic?” a reporter could be heard shouting out to Kudlow.

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see on that,” Kudlow said. “This stuff just came out.”

“I’d just like accurate information,” the reporter clapped back.

“This is the accurate information,” Kudlow swore, despite lacking updated information. He went on to claim that there’s “more work to do,” but refused to show the facts about where the country is in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reporter asked Kudlow how many Americans were in poverty as of Sept. 2020.

“That won’t be reported,” he answered. “I can only wait until the Census Bureau — I don’t know if you cover this beat or not.”

“The number of Americans living in poverty right now. Do you happen to know that answer?” a reporter asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No,” Kudlow said flatly, but the reporter persisted.

“If you’ll just stop nitpicking and let me explain to you,” Kudlow snapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

It devolved from there with Kudlow still refusing to reveal updated poverty numbers for Americans after the pandemic. So, there’s no real way of knowing the extent to which Americans have plunged into poverty in 2020. From the soaring numbers about unemployment, debt and other financial indicators, Americans aren’t in a great place. No wonder Kudlow wants to hide it before the election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Larry Kudlow caught faking economic data to make Trump’s economy look stable

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Trade and economic adviser to President Donald Trump Larry Kudlow stepped into the press conference Wednesday to try and invent economic numbers that made his presidency look better than it actually is.

For weeks, Kudlow has claimed a "V-shaped" recovery was happening, but with 30 million Americans still out of work and evictions still moving forward despite the holds Trump claimed he placed on it, the economy is only looking good for wealthy people.

Kudlow trotted out a chart showing the people in poverty under former President Barack Obama and how it has changed under Trump. The problem, however, is that the chart only showed what life was like before Trump's failed response to COVID-19 destroyed the country.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Intel expert fears Trump will use the military to declare he won the election — even if he didn’t

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Long-time counterintelligence expert and former Naval Intelligence Officer Malcolm Nance warned that President Donald Trump would use every tool he has to stay in power at whatever cost to the nation.

He explained that a recent Atlantic article predicting the election will "break America" is spot on.

"It's true. The Republican Party sees themselves as not just the enablers of President Trump anymore; they are the enforcers of his law," said Nance. "And as far as he's concerned, his dictum, what comes out of his mouth, is law."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Trump is advocating civil war’: Reporter stunned when president refuses to commit to ‘peaceful transfer of power’ after election

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead sending a message to Democrats to "get rid of the ballots."

Trump's remarks were so disturbing the reporter who asked the question called it "the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked."

Veteran journalist Brian Karem, a political analyst for CNN and the White House correspondent for Playboy, had asked the President the very simple question.

This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE