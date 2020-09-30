WATCH: Lincoln Project mocks Trump’s chaotic performance with ‘secret tape’ of his debate prep
The anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Wednesday, not even 24-hours after the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
“BREAKING: Donald Trump’s secret debate tape revealed,” the ad’s intro reads, satirically claiming to have a leaked a “private debate prep” tape from the Trump campaign.
Watch:
BREAKING: Donald Trump’s secret debate tape revealed.
[Speculation got a little out of hand — we were just monkeying around] pic.twitter.com/tq7rCltViB
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020
