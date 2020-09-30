Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Lincoln Project mocks Trump’s chaotic performance with ‘secret tape’ of his debate prep

Published

9 mins ago

on

The anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Wednesday, not even 24-hours after the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump’s secret debate tape revealed,” the ad’s intro reads, satirically claiming to have a leaked a “private debate prep” tape from the Trump campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Lincoln Project mocks Trump’s chaotic performance with ‘secret tape’ of his debate prep

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Tim Scott says Trump ‘misspoke’ about Proud Boys: ‘If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak’

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to excuse President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow a far-right extremist group.

At Tuesday night's presidential debate, Trump was asked to speak out against the neo-fascist Proud Boys group.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!" Trump replied.

On Wednesday, Scott was given a chance to comment on the remark during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Scott said. "I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Former RNC chair and Montana governor spurns his party to endorse Joe Biden

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Former Republican Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, who also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee for two years, has broken with his party and is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Helena Independent Record reports that Racicot made his endorsement on Tuesday evening in an interview with Yellowstone Public Radio.

"Even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him," the former Montana governor said before making an argument in favor of Biden's moral character.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE