WATCH: Man with megaphone at Kenosha pro-Trump rally demands ‘justice’ for ‘American hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

1 hour ago

on

Trump supporter defends Kyle Rittenhouse at rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, where speakers demanded “justice” for accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.

Just hours ahead of Trump’s visit to the city, protesters both for and against the president faced off near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

According to investigative reporter Kristen Barbaresi, one man with a bullhorn shouted in defense of Rittenhouse.

“Justice for Kyle Rittenhouse!” the man could be heard yelling. “He’s an American hero!”

Other Trump supporters sang “God Bless America.”

“Stand up Americans!” a woman wearing a Trump T-shirt shouted. “Before you lose it. Stand up for America now! America now! America now!”

At another point, Black Lives Matter protesters could be seen walking through the crowd of Trump supporters with their fists raised.

“All lives matter!” the Trump supporters chanted back.

Meanwhile, the family of Jacob Blake also held a rally at the site where he was gunned down by police.

Watch some of the video clips below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
