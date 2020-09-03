WATCH: Maskless Texas woman goes viral after recording her bizarre meltdown over being refused service

A Texas woman who entered a supermarket without a mask is going viral after she filmed herself having a meltdown when she was refused service, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Katie Bug said that a customer “harassed” her for not wearing a mask. When she complained to the store manager, she was instead refused service.

“I have anxiety and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). They were berating me about not wearing one even though I told them I have a medical exemption,” a crying Bug said while wearing a shirt that read “Shed the Mask.”

In a later video, Bug said she was ultimately allowed to buy groceries after another manager apologized, but she still planned to contact the store’s corporate office over the incident.

Watch the initial video below: