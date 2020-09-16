WATCH: Michael Caputo ‘sedition’ conspiracy theory video – ‘I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me’
Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo is under fire within the agency and from the American public after reports spread of an unhinged, armed insurrection conspiracy theory-laden Facebook video he recorded over the weekend.
Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan posted an excerpted 2-minute clip of the video, which is consistent with remarks reported in multiple news outlets.
That video is below. There is a nearly 5-minute version in the Yahoo News article, here.
In the video, Caputo says, “I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me. And unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”
Other remarks from the video:
“The partisan Democrats. The conjugal media and the scientists. The Deep State scientists want America sick through November, they cannot afford for us to have any good news before November, because they’re already losing Donald Trump right now, if the election were held today would win.”
“I’m going to get a vaccine and frickin fact as Assistant Secretary of Health I’ll be one of the first ones to go vaccine.”
“There are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well until after Joe Biden is his president. It’s a fact. I know it because I’ve heard it.”
“They can, these people cannot, cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news. It must be all bad news until after the election. Frankly, ladies and gentlemen, that’s sedition.”
“I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks. And I don’t care because I have the President’s support. I know that because he’s told me so.”
While it’s not in the video clip below, Caputo reportedly also said his “mental health has definitely failed.”
Also, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
Earlier Tuesday Caputo reportedly apologized to HHS staff and said he was considering a medical leave or resigning, but there have been no further developments.
Watch:
NEW: We have the Michael Caputo video from Facebook Live.
It’s…uncomfortable watching.
More, and story, below.https://t.co/pfZX744Trl pic.twitter.com/QLBJEqNOxN
— Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 16, 2020
