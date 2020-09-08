WATCH: New Lincoln Project ad ties Kenosha shooter directly to Trump and his message of ‘hate’

According to a new ad released by the anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project, the 17-year-old who killed two people and wounded another with an assault weapon during rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was directly influenced by President Trump. The video was exclusively shared with Morning Consult.
The video begins by showing the St. Louis couple that pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in June, then goes on to link the couple to Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide. The ad shows Rittenhouse sitting at a Trump rally which took place on January 30.
According to the ad, Rittenhouse consumed Trump’s message of “hate and division” while attending the rally. The video then frames the St. Louis couple and Rittenhouse as agitators influenced by Trump.
“Donald Trump honors them at the convention. Their only achievement: they threatened peaceful Black demonstrators with guns. Less than 24 hours later, a young man follows their example and kills two unarmed demonstrators,” the video says.
Watch the New Lincoln Project ad below:
More and more tidbits are emerging from the new memoir published by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. The latest, highlighted by Reuters, suggests that Jerry Falwell Jr.'s. endorsement of Donald Trump in 2016 was connected to Cohen's role in helping to prevent “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” connected to Falwell from becoming public.
"Cohen has said that he helped persuade Falwell to endorse Trump just before Republican voters gathered in Iowa in February 2016 to nominate a presidential candidate. Falwell not only publicly vouched for Trump’s Christian virtues but also barnstormed with the candidate. His backing of Trump — a twice-divorced candidate who had talked about grabbing women’s genitals and engaged in extramarital affairs — was one of the major surprises of the 2016 campaign," Reuters reports.
Former White House aide and campaign adviser to President Donald Trump seemed to indicate that there was some kind of questionable misuse of funds at the Republican Party.
MSNBC's Chuck Todd on Tuesday asked Scaramucci about Trump's campaign funds running dry after spending nearly $1 billion to still be losing up against former Vice President Joe Biden.
"He's supposedly thinking about putting his own money in," said Todd. "A lot of skepticism by many of us that he'd actually write his own check. You know this as a donor. How much harder is it for you to write a check to somebody's campaign committee if you know they're as wealthy as you are?"
A Wisconsin man was charged with a hate crime after an anti-Semitic meltdown over his neighbor's yard sign.
Gregory Kirst, of Mequon, was charged with disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer in connection with the Aug. 30 incident involving his neighbor's sign expressing support for Democrat Joe Biden, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The 49-year-old Kirst, whose mugshot shows an Outlaws biker gang tattoo on his chest, removed the sign from the neighbor's yard and yelled at the woman through her screen door, and then swore at her and repeatedly showed his middle finger after she ordered him off the property.